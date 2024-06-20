Arkansas Gets Dose of Holiday Cheer for Second Straight Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans will have more than the NFL to watch for the second straight year on Thanksgiving. Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman confirmed a matchup with the Razorbacks Nov. 28 in Kansas City, Mo. The fighting Illini are coming off an impressive 29-9 season, including an Elite Eight appearance, falling to eventual winners UConn. The game will be televised on CBS.
The Hogs hold a 1-5 series record against Illinois but have won the two teams' most recent matchup, a 2023 first-round encounter in the NCAA Tournament, 73-63, to jumpstart its third straight Sweet 16 in as many years.
The game will also feature the battle of the Ivisic Brothers, Zvonimir and Tomislav. Twin brothers originally from Vodice, Croatia, Zvonimir transferred to Arkansas after one year under Calipari at Kentucky. Tomislav is an incoming freshman at Illinois after signing his National Letter of Intent in May.
Arkansas has accumulated a slate of impressive non-conference opponents that already includes two Big Ten teams (Michigan and Illinois), a strong mid-major in Oakland and Miami in the SEC-ACC Challenge as coach John Calipari looks to round out a rigorous schedule in his first year at the helm with the Hogs.
For the second straight year, Arkansas will be playing on Thanksgiving Day. They will be hoping for a better fate than its 84-79 loss in the Bahamas last year to No. 20 Memphis. It will also be the third straight year that Arkansas plays on a federal holiday. The hogs beat Fordham on Veterans Day in 2022, prior to that they had not played a holiday game since 2016.
