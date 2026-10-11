3 Reasons to Keep Watching the Razorbacks Play Football This Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Ryan Silverfield era has been tumultuous in its infancy. The firestorm surrounding Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek has given fans a scapegoat for the program's ills. After tonight, they're calling for Silverfield's head.

An unfathomable 4th down decision tainted what should have been an encouraging outing against the 15th-ranked team in the nation. I won't belabor the point, but it felt like throwing in the towel.

Silverfield presented third-down stats as the rationale for punting down 7 on 4th and 10 with 1:36 to go. The Hogs were on their own 25. Some might find that relevant. An underdog with nothing to lose and everything to gain has to give their team a chance to win.

You just can't defend this. Say you messed up. Don't act like this wasn't a massive middle finger to the fanbase. So much progress marred by a nonsensical decision at the end. pic.twitter.com/lf44S34EFW — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) October 11, 2026

The fans are out in force, and they're deeply angry. This season has become a flashpoint for the future of Arkansas athletics. From NIL deception to a lack of fundraising support, the entire department is under fire.

Vanderbilt and Auburn are the only games left this team can expect to play competitively. So, here are three things worth tuning into Razorback football for.

Quincy Rhodes, Jr.

Rhodes is a menace, a demon. He recorded a sack, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a tackle for loss. Seeing him take off to attempt a scoop and score was the highlight of this game for me. I really wanted him to find paydirt, especially since the Hogs failed to come away with any points off that turnover.

Rhodes has made Saturdays bearable for me. His tenacity and drive are admirable when surrounded by a maelstrom of mediocrity. I remind myself that being a fan of the senior pass rusher means I'll surely have a chance to watch him on Sundays.

Rhodes deserved a touchdown here. Absolute dog week-in, week-out. pic.twitter.com/DayU9hLTOl — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) October 11, 2026

Chris Marshall

Marshall is a baller. He even had a block on his highlight reel this week. He's the real deal. His eye-popping grab against Georgia proves that he's a highlight machine. But Marshall also does the little things for the Hogs.

This guy might not be a draft lock like Rhodes, but he certainly has the skills to make an NFL team. But watching Marshall isn't all about the future. This guy's route running savvy and unreal physical tools make him a must-watch every week.

UNREAL CATCH BY CHRIS MARSHALL 🤯@RazorbackFB x 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Nh3PIjYRyx — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 19, 2026

Ron Roberts' Scheme

The Razorbacks defense forced three turnovers against the Vols and only allowed 4 third down conversions on 13 attempts. That's not because the team is loaded with NIL talent. It's because Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts is a savant.

Whether you're watching the exotic coverage shells deployed by Co-Defensive Coordinator Deron Wilson or the creeper blitzes and stunts up front, the defense is fun to watch.

Again, if you're addicted to Arkansas football like me (I'm so sorry), please consider your mental wellbeing. That might mean skipping the games. But if you're like me you can't quit these Hogs, it might be time to find something fun to focus on.

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