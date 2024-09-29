After Finding Way to Lose Again to A&M, Hogs Have Big Hill to Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows his margin for error with this team got much smaller Saturday afternoon. It was looking hopeful until they fumbled it and threw it away at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Especially after looking at the rest of what happened on a wild Saturday around the SEC and looking at the polls Sunday afternoon.
The Razorbacks mountain to climb just to reach a bowl game got measurably steeper. They now are in a position needing to win three of seven games and they will play five ranked teams during that stretch, including No. 1 Texas in November.
That's a paper thin margin for a team that has some good players, but clearly not enough of them. Lack of depth in the defensive front cost them in a 21-17 loss to Texas A&M nobody will be sorry to see ending. The Hogs are 1-11 in the last dozen meetings.
"We felt like the fresh guys were going to play better," Pittman said about the backups on the defensive line in the game late. "I'll have to look at the tape to see exactly how those guys played or if we didn't fit at linebacker or the safeties didn't fit.
"We obviously felt like the guys we had in the game were capable of doing it."
Two of the last three coaches for Arkansas never beat the Aggies. That's a hard thought to process until you realize how creative the Hogs have been almost appearing at times to search for ways to lose at AT&T Stadium.
Thn there's the offense that had everyone buzzing after some big numbers in the first couple of games, but I cautioned people to not assume that would continue. Everybody gets to watch the tape and the coaches they will be facing aren't stupid.
Quarterback Taylen Green is an athlete that can turn a bad play into a positive one with his legs. It does appear at times, though, he could wait a tick longer or simply doesn't see the receivers who are going to come open. Maybe he doesn't feel he's got that extra second before getting buried.
To make any bowl game, the Razorbacks are going to have to show marked development. When the other guys have an edge in talent, you can't afford mistakes and the Hogs still tend to make a few.
Now they have to pull off a monumental run in the last seven games to keep playing in December.
Tennessee will come to town next week at No. 4 in the nation. After a bye week, it's No. 12 LSU, then a Mississippi State team that is improving every week and took No. 1 Texas into the fourth quarter before falling.
After that is No. 12 Ole Miss, who stumbled against a Kentucky team showing why Arkansas will still have hope, then Texas and finishing with Louisiana Tech and No. 9 Missouri.
The Tigers just keep finding ways to avoid losing. The Razorbacks can't seem to find that same magic consistently. They are going to need it finishing this season.