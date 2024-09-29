History Shows Hogs' Mediocrity Shouldn't Be Expectation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The phrase "it's hard to win at Arkansas" isn't completely true despite the past decade in futility.
Since the 2012 spring debacle the Razorbacks have yet to recover from such a deficit. When it seems the program starts to turn a corner, coaches can't quite get over the hump which has damaged Arkansas' reputation as a SEC team no one looks forward to facing.
True: Arkansas is 16-42 in one possession games since 2012
What a crazy stat this is considering it spans 13 seasons and four head coaches. Something has to give as the Razorbacks continue falling short of mediocrity.
As it pertains to the Razorbacks from 1998-2011, Arkansas consistently won a good portion of it's one score games. Between former head coaches Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino, the Hogs' touted a 34-26 record in such games.
As losses pile up, the question for Arkansas'' brass is they will put up with the status quo. While each loss is different, mental mistakes from players, puzzling play calls, turnovers and more each week remain the same and it's proven it will not change.
True: Arkansas desperately needs change in NIL era to compete
The Arkansas Edge slush fund is lacking which is credit to the Razorbacks lack of on-field success. A lot of that falls on players and coaches failing to execute at a winning level each week.
Mental lapses, turnovers, penalties, missed tackles, overthrows, dropped balls and poor coaching decisions hardly scratch the surface of why this program is lacking in the win department.
Even with lowered going rates to become members of the NIL collective, fans continue to show they aren't ready to pad the pockets of a program that isn't serious about winning yet. Excitement and promise is desperately needed or it'll be time to kiss the dream of being competitive again goodbye.
False: Razorbacks haven't been consistently competitive in the SEC
Arkansas can be fixtures in the SEC with the program beginning to find its footing in 1995 with a surprise SEC Championship game appearance. That opened the door for Nutt to elevate the Razorbacks with two conference title game appearances, a ten win season, four nine-win campaigns and a pair of rebuilding years sprinkled in.
Petrino was even better with back-to-back double digit win seasons and a 34-17 overall record. Even 2009 was special even though it featured a couple of questionable officiating decisions in losses at Florida and LSU.
From 1998-2011, Arkansas compiled a 109-65 (60-53 SEC) record which is comparable to how Kentucky, Ole Miss and Auburn have competed over the past decade. Becoming competitive in this league will take having coaches with a type-A personality, someone not afraid of letting their foot off the gas.