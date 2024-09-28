Same Story for Hogs' Under Pittman with Another Close Loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's hard to place blame for a loss on a single position group as each had its their fair share of issues. The Aggies continue to break Arkansas' heart in similar fashion this time with a come-from-behind 21-17 victory.
Turnovers, penalties, bad play calls and an overall mismanagement of momentum killed what could have been a signature victory for the Razorbacks. Another close loss in a neutral site rivalry game which has been par for the course the last decade.
Arkansas' defense limited chunk plays through the first three quarters outside of one big touchdown catch down the right sideline. Texas A&M was able to fix its run game issues in the late third quarter pounding the Razorbacks for 88 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown by quarterback Marcel Reed.
The Aggies forced the issue against Arkansas' offensive line bull rushing the edges like Auburn and UAB did in weeks prior. The pressure disrupted quarterback Taylen Green's timing with two interceptions, sacked twice and hurried eight times.
Special teams remain hit or miss throughout the game with high points and very low points. In one hand, a Scott Fountain special featured a fake punt in the first half but a brutal fake field goal coming up short.
Close losses have become something that Arkansas are accustomed to with a 6-16 record in one score games under Sam Pittman (0-2 in 2024). It doesn't get much better going back to 2013 as Arkansas is 16-42 in such games.
As cliche as it sounds, the Razorbacks continue to beat themselves with each passing week. A decade of misery for fans doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon even if coaches preach about what needs to change.