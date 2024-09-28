All Hogs

Same Story for Hogs' Under Pittman with Another Close Loss

Full team effort leads to another Southwest Classic collapse at AT&T Stadium against Texas A&M

Jacob Davis

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) causes a fumble between Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (22) during the first half at AT&T Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) causes a fumble between Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (22) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's hard to place blame for a loss on a single position group as each had its their fair share of issues. The Aggies continue to break Arkansas' heart in similar fashion this time with a come-from-behind 21-17 victory.

Turnovers, penalties, bad play calls and an overall mismanagement of momentum killed what could have been a signature victory for the Razorbacks. Another close loss in a neutral site rivalry game which has been par for the course the last decade.

Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green throwing a pass against Texas A&M
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

Arkansas' defense limited chunk plays through the first three quarters outside of one big touchdown catch down the right sideline. Texas A&M was able to fix its run game issues in the late third quarter pounding the Razorbacks for 88 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown by quarterback Marcel Reed.

The Aggies forced the issue against Arkansas' offensive line bull rushing the edges like Auburn and UAB did in weeks prior. The pressure disrupted quarterback Taylen Green's timing with two interceptions, sacked twice and hurried eight times.

Special teams remain hit or miss throughout the game with high points and very low points. In one hand, a Scott Fountain special featured a fake punt in the first half but a brutal fake field goal coming up short.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on sidelines against Texas A&M
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Close losses have become something that Arkansas are accustomed to with a 6-16 record in one score games under Sam Pittman (0-2 in 2024). It doesn't get much better going back to 2013 as Arkansas is 16-42 in such games.

As cliche as it sounds, the Razorbacks continue to beat themselves with each passing week. A decade of misery for fans doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon even if coaches preach about what needs to change.

HOGS FEED:

Hogs have early momentum stalled, all square with Aggies at half

 • John Daly's Florida home destroyed by Hurricane Helene

• Hogs fans get chance to see QB they thought they were getting when UCF faces Colorado

• What will it take for Arkansas to finally end losing ways against Texas A&M?

• Even non-football folks paying attention to Razorbacks-Aggies

• Tight ends big key matchup between Razorbacks and Texas A&M on Saturday

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

Home/Football