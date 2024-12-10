Another Young Hogs' Defensive Player Intends to Enter Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another young freshman has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. True freshman defensive back Selman Bridges will leave the Razorbacks after just one season, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
When asked the open-ended question prior to the Missouri game of freshmen that could contribute in future years, coach Sam Pittman mentioned Bridges by name.
"I like Jaden Allen," Pittman said. "I like Selman Bridges, our two freshman corners."
Pittman will have to watch Bridges make his contributions at another school. Originally from Temple, Texas, Bridges was a consensus four-star prospect and ranked No. 99 overall for the class of 2024 on ESPN's 300. He chose Arkansas over other blue chip programs including Texas and Alabama.
In his lone season at Arkansas, Bridges saw action in six games and did not record a tackle but did record a pass breakup in the Razorbacks' 70-0 season-opening win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. He enters the portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining.
Bridges adds his name to a growing list of outgoing transfers on both sides of the ball for the Hogs.
Hogs Transfer Portal (21)
QB Malachi Singleton
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
WR Jaedon Wilson
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
RT Patrick Kutas
RG Joshua Braun
C Amaury Wiggins
LS Eli Stein
DE Nico Davillier
LB Carson Dean
LB Alex Sanford
DB Jaylon Braxton
DB Dallas Young
DB TJ Metcalf
DB Tevis Metcalf
DB Dylan Hasz
DB Selman Bridges
RT Ty'Kieast Crawford