Former Razorback May be Helping Current Ones Looking at Rival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently former Arkansas linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul is helping Ole Miss recruiting new players. His knowledge with the Razorbacks' roster is likely entering into the equation, too.
Former Hogs' defensive back Jaylon Braxton, who announced his intention to leave last week and it hasn't taken the Rebels long to get a visit scheduled, according to a story from David Johnson at 247Sports. He told Inside the Rebels he really liked Ole Miss.
"I've got a fomer teammate at Ole Miss, Pooh," Braxton told them and plans to be in Oxford on Wednesday. "He tells me all great things about the program. I've never been to Mississippi, so this will be my first time when I take a visit down there. I do like that school and it is honestly one of my top places to go on my list."
He is ranked as the No. 5 cornerback in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports and the No. 54 available transfer. Miami, Texas A&M, Baylor and SMU have also been in contact. He will have three seasons of eligibility left after just two games this past season before injuring his knee against Oklahoma State that put him out the rest of the year.
From Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Braxton was a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 13 cornerback, the No. 27 player from Texas and No. 143 in the Top247. Ole Miss recruited him and offered as a high school.
He played as a freshman with the Razorbacks and started several games as a true freshman for Arkansas in 2023. He was named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team following that season and as a Mid-Season Fresham All-American by the Athletic. He was a preseason All-SEC slection by College Football News this year.
When Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said after the Missouri game there were six players he really wanted to return, Braxton likely could have been in that group. The Hogs have lost 20 players, according to the latest count Monday afternoon.
Some of the players leaving have been mentioned as possible targets for the Rebels. That really shouldn't be surprising. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin does have someone available that likely knows a lot about most of those names, too.