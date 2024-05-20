Razorbacks Signee Knox Displays Incredible All-Around Game With Overtime Elite
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It comes with the territory that John Calipari recruits highly talented true freshmen to play for him wherever he goes. From Marcus Camby at UMass to Derek Rose at Memphis to Anthony Davis at Kentucky, top picks choose to play for the best developer in college basketball.
Karter Knox will bring his high octane offensive game to Arkansas next season. While he is ranked as the No. 19 prospect of the 2024 class, he is still a 5-star and highly motivated to succeed. On the court, a lot of trash talk takes place with many players unable to back it up.
However, the Tampa native possesses good size for a small forward at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, which already gives him the size advantage against most defenders on the perimeter. Knox has a smooth shot release with the ability to change launch angles while defended. Capable of playing multiple positions in the backcourt, he has above average handles for a player his size.
Knox is a confident shooter with a super consistent form. His athleticism makes him a nightmare on both ends of the court. He was once considered a slash-first guard with explosive leaping ability capable of absorbing contact before finishing at the rim, but an improved jump shot has earned him can't miss status.
This season with Overtime Elite, Knox averaged 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal per game. The McDonald's All-American shot 44% from the floor and 34% from three this season. He struggled at the free throw line where he made 63% of attempts.
His older brother, Kevin, a one-and-done at Kentucky, was selected with the No. 9 pick during the 2018 NBA Draft. During his six seasons in the NBA, he has played with three franchises since his career began with the New York Knicks. He's averaged over seven points per game in 308 appearances and made 39% of his shots from the floor, 34% from three and 72% from the free throw line.
HOGS FEED:
• Prime Razorbacks target posts scoring barrage in Adidas event, Calipari in attendance
• Pair of rematches for Razorbacks loom in SEC Tournament
• Which Stretch of Games Will Define Razorbacks' 2024 Season?
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook