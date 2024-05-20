Prime Razorbacks Target Posts Scoring Barrage During Adidas League Play
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks coach John Calipari sat courtside to view 5-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson and many others during Adidas 3SSSB leauge play in College Station, Texas over the weekend. Peterson, ranked No. 3 in the country by 247sports, is considered one of Calipari's top targets of the 2025 cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 195 pound guard posted a 30-piece Friday night when his Phenom United squad defeated the Arkansas Hawks. Peterson scored 32 points in the 73-68 victory. He also shot 60% from the floor with eight ebounds and two blocks.
That wasn't his only impressive offensive output during the Saturday session as he poured out 28 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 50% from the field in a victory over Team Trae Young. His lowest scoring game of the weekend came against Mass Rivals, but he still pulled out a win with 21 points on 50% shooting with six rebounds and four blocks.
His all-around play makes for appointment viewing for coaches all over the country. Those who witnessed his 32-point performance included John Calipari, Scott Drew (Baylor), Nate Oats (Alabama), Mike Woodson (Indiana), Dan Hurley (UConn), Mark Pope (Kentucky) plus assistants from Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State and North Carolina.
Peterson reopened his recruitment in April after several of the schools which were active in his recruitment played a game of musical chairs. Calipari re-offered once arriving at Arkansas, while Pope did the same after taking the Kentucky job. Michigan was very much in play with Juwan Howard at the helm. When Dusty May took over the Wolverines after guiding FAU to the Final Four two seasons ago, it made sense to re-offer a star like Peterson.
After processing the coaching changes, Peterson settled on a group of schools with a Top 5 of North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio State and Arkansas. He will likely take a visit to Fayetteville this summer, per multiple reports.
As a sophomore, Peterson averaged 31 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a shade over one assists and was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award. He transferred to Huntington Prep in Virginia before his junior year and posted 25 points an outing with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks per game.
If Huntington Prep sounds familiar to Arkansas fans it ought to as Marshawn Powell, Moses Kingsley and Ted Kapita were just a few who signed with the Hogs out of the basketball powerhouse.
