Hogs "Fringe Playoff Team" With Upset of LSU Saturday Night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last time a national viewing audience tuned into an Arkansas football game was two weeks ago in a 19-14 victory over then No. 4 Tennessee. That game alone was the most viewed game of the weekend at over 5 million folks tuned in as the Razorbacks' fans stormed the field in jubilation.
Arkansas still has a chance, quite frankly a hill to climb, of receiving an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. That fact alone will carry more weight if it defeats LSU Saturday night at home.
If the Razorbacks ever wanted to get to postseason games that mattered most then doing it with this slate makes it now or never. With quarterback Taylen Green back in the lineup this week it gives Arkansas a rare opportunity to knock off an AP Top 10 team in two consecutive games which hasn't been done since Houston Nutt strolled the sidelines for the Hogs in 2001.
A victory over the No. 8 Tigers would allow Arkansas to be viewed in a more positive light with a 5-2 record overall and 3-1 in league play. Confidence in scheme, the bond of teammates and belief from coach Sam Pittman gives the Razorbacks an opportunity of upsetting LSU.
With a Razorbacks victory Saturday, Arkansas has such a slate of games ahead that playoff talk at 9-3 or 10-2 won't be out of the question. No one is saying it's a sure thing but it is a possibility as home games against Ole Miss and Texas remains plus a pair of road trips to Mississippi State and Missouri are still in the cards.
Josh Pate views this game as an 'inflection point' of the season for Arkansas whether it wins or loses against LSU on Saturday.
Start watching Arkansas' breakdown with LSU at 43:47
"“This is as big an inflection game, as big a pivot game for any team as there is in the country this week, I think," Pate said on his College Football Show. "Because there are two very divergent paths that we could be about to go down. Arkansas wins this game.
"They are 5-2, only one conference loss in that scenario by the way, and they are a fringe playoff contender. I want you to understand, I'm not talking crazy. Arkansas, if they win this game, they set up for a little stretch run.
"[Arkansas] will still play Ole Miss, Texas and Missouri. Let's say they drop the Texas game, but they went out the rest of the way. A 9-3 Arkansas, that kind of SEC team with that kind of schedule could be a fringe playoff team.
"However, if they lose, they are 4-3 and you are on the precipice of the season kind of going off the rails a little bit, and it could come down to a matter of one or two plays because that's how this sport works. Beautiful and nightmarish all at the same time.”