FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans have made it clear that they're ready for change at the top of the University of Arkansas athletic department.

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who was scrutinized for hiring Ryan Silverfield in November 2025, has only come under more fire as the Razorbacks have started the 2026 season with a 2-3 record after putting together the cheapest roster in the Southeastern Conference.

The UA Board of Trustees held a specially-called meeting in Little Rock on Oct. 1, though despite much being made about the meeting, no action was taken on Yurachek or any other UA employees.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed five of the 10 current members of the Board of Trustees: chair Randy Lawson, Kevin Crass, Judd Deere, Scott Ford and Ashley Caldwell. Nathaniel Todd, Jeremy Wilson, Ted Dickey, Ed Fryar and former Razorback kicker Steve Cox were all appointed by Sanders' predecessor, Asa Hutchinson.

Like Yurachek, the BOT has caught plenty of flack from Razorback fans regarding Arkansas' struggles on the gridiron. After Utah beat Arkansas 43-10 on Sept. 12, veteran media member Mike Irwin encouraged fans to contact Lawson to voice their displeasure.

According to a Wednesday report from Andrew Hutchinson of Best of Arkansas Sports, seven of the 10 members of the BOT are in favor of making a change at athletic director. Yurachek's contract runs through Dec. 31, 2027.

By every account, Yurachek's time at UA is running short.

Sanders was asked about the Board of Trustees and its review of Razorback football during a media availability on Thursday.

"LIke everybody else in Arkansas, I want us to win more games....we have a brand new coach, I wanna see him given the opportunity to really perform."



Arkansas governor @SarahHuckabee when asked for her thoughts on the resolution passed by the UA Board of Trustees to review… pic.twitter.com/bu5qbgfgBb — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 8, 2026

"Obviously, like everybody else in Arkansas, I want us to win more games," Sanders said. "But that takes time, too. We have a brand new coach. I want to see him given the opportunity to really perform."

Sanders then shifted to talking about the Protect College Sports Act, which has received plenty of support from Arkansas men's basketball head coach John Calipari.

"At the end of the day, I think we have to fix college sports," Sanders said. "The system is totally broken. Coach Calipari has led on this nationally. He's one of the most outspoken leaders for reforming college sports. I completely agree with him. I think he has done a great job of raising awareness."

The PCSA passed the Senate on Sept. 28, though it is not expected to get a vote in the House of Representatives until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Arkansas football, meanwhile, will play again on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium against No. 15 Tennessee. The Vols are favored by 13.5, and Arkansas has a steep hill to climb if it is to break a 13-game SEC losing streak on Saturday. The Hogs have dropped their first three games against Power Four competition this season by a combined score of 122-34.

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