Arkansas, Mississippi State Game Notes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas goes on the road for the first time nearly a month to take on Mississippi State. Despite having a 1-6 overall record and an 0-4 mark in SEC play, the Bulldogs have looked better of late, playing two Top 15 teams (Georgia and Texas A&M) to within 10 points. Here are three notes ahead of Saturday's game.
Offenses Trending in Different Directions:
Arkansas leads Mississippi State in almost every offensive category on the season. The two offenses are trending in different directions. Since the start of SEC play, the stats favor the Bulldogs. Arkansas is averaging just 17.5 points in the last four games, while Mississippi State is averaging 24 points a game.
Armstrong Supremacy:
There was never any doubt that Andrew Armstrong was the team's WR1 coming out of fall camp, but the amount that he has been relied on has been staggering. He has been the leading receiver in terms of receptions for every game except for the game he missed against UAPB. He also has more receptions (45) than all the other wide receivers combined (29).
Quarterback Answers for Bulldogs:
Ever since the injury to quarterback Blake Shapen, Michael Van Buren has taken over the starting role. He leads the conference in touchdown passes in the month of October (6), the same number of that Taylen Green has the entire season.
Quotes From the Coaches:
"We’ve only played No.4 and No. 8 teams back-to-back. I don’t know what they’ve done. We’ve had a pretty light schedule."- Sam Pittman on the rigors of a SEC slate
" Our guys again had incredible belief that we had the ability to go out and win. Being close is not why we do what we do."- Jeff Lebby on close SEC losses
Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Saturday from Starkville, Miss. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.