Arkansas' Statistical Offensive Outburst Just a Mirage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' offense has been hit or miss this season with a pretty direct corelation. The better the defense that the Razorbacks face, the Hogs tend to do worse. Facing the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, Arkansas was held to a season low in points in a 20-10 loss.
The Razorbacks have broken the thirty-point barrier against FBS teams just four times this year. Three of those four teams are some of the worst scoring defenses in the country. Oklahoma State, UAB and Mississippi State are ranked 110th, 123rd and 120th out of 134 FBS teams.
In the other six games against defenses ranked in the top 100, Arkansas' offense managed just 18.5 points, with 21 of the 110 points coming in the second half of the Ole Miss game when the game was already out of hand with backup quarterback Malachi Singleton.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was supposed to transform the offense in the offseason, but over 65% of the Razorbacks' points came in those three games against some of the worst defenses in the FBS and Arkansas Pine-Bluff, who is an FCS opponent.
Part of the issue is the ongoing issue of allowing sacks. With the six sacks from Texas' defense, the Razorbacks have now allowed 31 sacks, the fourth most in the SEC.
"Lord knows if you were on the headsets you’d understand that we don’t want that with Bobby," Pittman said on the long sacks. 'We’ll get it fixed. We’ve got to get it fixed. We’re working on it, and he [Taylen Green] is too."
Arkansas came into the day fifth in the country in yards per game at 483.2, but was held to 231 total yards against Texas and were shutout in the first half.
"I know I have to play better," Green said. "Getting the ball out, just going through my reads, things like that. Just get in a rhythm. That’s what I’m going to focus on in practice for the next week."
Louisiana Tech's defense is ranked in the top 100. The Bulldogs are 53rd in scoring defense at 22.7 coming into the week but have played the second weakest strength of schedule of anyone in FBS football.
Kickoff between Louisiana Tech and Arkansas is scheduled for Saturday, 3 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC+.