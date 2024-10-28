Arkansas Takes Home Two SEC Weekly Honors After Mississippi State Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas took home two SEC weekly honors after a 58-25 win over Mississippi State.
Quarterback Taylen Green was named co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week along with Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter. Green threw for 314 yards on 23-for-30 passing. He accounted for six total touchdowns, five through the air and another rushing.
Green came into the game with just three passing touchdowns in the past five games with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Nine different players caught at least one pass, including a season-high four catches and 59 yards from tight end Luke Hasz.
The passing attack was complimented by a strong running attack. Braylen Russell, starting for the first time in his career, earned co-SEC Freshman of the Week along with Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. Russell was the workhouse back for a running attack that averaged 9.7 yards per carry. Russell had a career-high 175 yards, including a 75-yard explosive play. Rashod Dubinion and Green both pitched in 98 and 79 yards respectively.
"It’s really nice," coach Sam Pittman said. "I think they’d both tell you that they had to have blocking, they had to have catching and all of that around them. But getting an individual award, they probably think it’s pretty neat and they’d say that the players out on the field helped them get that as well. But I’m happy for them."
The Razorbacks hope to carry the momentum back at home inside Razorback Stadium against No. 19 Ole Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.