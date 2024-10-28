This Boogie Fland Comparison Makes Most Sense of All
Best compliment I've heard about Arkansas freshman Boogie Fland -- and there have been a flood of them, especially after his sensational debut -- came from TV commentator Seth Greenberg.
On Friday's SEC Network broadcast, Greenberg worked the sidelines to interview coaches and players while also chiming in regularly along with color analyst Jimmy Dykes and play-by-play man John Schriffen.
Like most analysts, Greenberg coached before becoming a commentator. He spent 34 years on college sidelines, 22 as a head coach, most recently at Virginia Tech, before becoming an excellent ESPN college basketball analyst.
"Boogie reminds me of Kyrie Irving," Greenberg said. "A little Kyrie Irving in his game. With his shake, his ability to change speeds, create angles to get his shots off, and he can get great separation. He goes left or right."
Quite the comparison, quite the compliment. Irving was the No. 2 recruit coming out of high school 14 years ago. He averaged 17.5 points at Duke but played only 11 games as a freshman due to a toe injury. He left Duke after that short season and was the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Irving, 6-2 and 195 pounds, has been an eight-time NBA All Star and won the championship as LeBron James' running mate in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Can Bland meet or exceed that resume? Only time will tell, but the point guards have similar backgrounds. Fland is from the Bronx, Irving from New Jersey. Both are good 3-point shooters with the ability to finish at the rim.
Greenberg is from the New York City area and knows well of what he speaks. Bland was considered the top point guard in the 2024 prep class, earned top player honors in New York City, and was quite the catch when he signed with Kentucky and coach John Calipari.
When Calipari left Kentucky to become Arkansas' coach, Bland gladly followed him to Fayetteville. In his coming out party before a sellout crowd at Bud Walton Arena, Bland had quite the stat line: 22 points, five assists, six steals, two turnovers in 35 minutes.
Only downside for Bland was 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. On 2-point shots, he was 7-of-9 and 5-of-7 at the charity stripe.
Bland displayed an ability to score off either foot, on a floater in the lane, on a fadeway 14-footer, and by getting to the paint with either hand on the dribble. He reads the floor with the ball or without; his backdoor cut in the half-court offense led to an easy layup.
Greenberg said good guards can change speeds or direction. "Great guards can change speeds AND direction," he added. "Boogie can" do both. "He plays low and to contact."
Like another great Arkansas point guard did throughout his four-year career, Fland also sparkled on defense against Kansas. Razorback legend Lee Mayberry led Arkansas to the 1990 Final Four, was a first-round draft pick and played seven years in the NBA.
I can hear Calipari in my ear right now -- and everyone else's -- to not get too carried away after just one exhibition game. It was the first time I'd seen Fland and it doesn't take long to appreciate all the good things he does on the basketball floor.
I'm all about restraint when it comes to anointing young players and it's hard to call anyone the greatest in school history if they don't do it for very long. One-and-done guys aren't often called the best ever, I'd say.
Normally, you worry about young players reading how great they are on websites and social media. Coaches fret that they'll forget what got them there in the first place, and trade hard work for arrogance.
ln a post-game interview, Bland didn't seem the type to believe the hype or lose his edge. At interview's end, he simply said, "Hey grandma. Hey grandpa." Seemed pretty grounded and humble to me.
So, I'll go ahead and say this: If Fland continues to combine Irving's explosive offensive skills with Mayberry's steady decision-making and defense, he might become the best point guard in Razorback history.
That's a label Greenberg would likely agree with, if time warrants. And it's surely a scenario Calipari sure would love.