Pittman Has to Prepare to Face Best Ole Miss Team on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows what he will be facing Saturday morning. Now if he can figure out which Ole Miss team shows up, the Razorbacks' coach will have one less thing to worry about.
Even that comes with a maybe. The No. 19 Rebels have been just that up and down all year long. They can pile up yardage and light up scoreboards just like the Hogs have at times. They can also stumble and bumble their way to losses like against Kentucky.
We'll start to find out a little about that at noon today when Pittman has his weekly press conference. Kiffin's press conference will be about the same time. But don't expect many answers from the Ole Miss coach, who is still scratching his head at times, too.
Arkansas is coming off a blowout 58-24 win over Mississippi State down in Starkville. The Rebels, though, did one of those split games. They stumbled and bumbled their way through the first half and gave up two touchdowns to an Oklahoma team that hasn't appeared to be able to put up two touchdowns if you gave them a month.
Yet, the Sooners were leading 14-10 at halftime on Saturday. It was probably not the happiest Rebels' dressing room at halftime and you can likely take it to the bank that Kiffin got their attention. Those 14 points was all OU was going to get for the day.
When Ole Miss cranks up the defense, they can shut down anybody in the league if they can avoid stupid penalties. Former Razorbacks linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul is one of those guys, piling up numerous late hits and drawing flags that have, at times, given second life to opposing offenses eady to collapse.
Considering the way teams have stumbled off the first bye weeks of the season, the Rebels appeared to be ready to join that group at halftime last week. Then quarterback Jaxson Dart got the offense rolling without leading receiver Tre Harris, discovered tight end Caden Prieskorn and carved up the Sooners' offense.
Maybe most impressive, though, is Ole Miss on the goal-line. They've used 325-pound senior JJ Pegues as a battering ram, a receiver and he has shown some nimble footwork at times getting into the end zone. They've devised a multitude of ways to use him all season.
Pittman's problem is he's got to prepare for that version hitting on all cylinders. The Rebels are talented and deep, especially on the defensive side of the ball and at wide receiver. They've got to keep people healthy and eliminate the penalties.
When they do that, they have appeared almost unstoppable at times this year. They can relax with a lead and blow the game. That's how they lost to LSU in overtime, 29-26. It's all why Ole Miss is almost as much of a mystery to Kiffin as opposing coaches.
Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on the Razorback Sports Network all across Arkansas.