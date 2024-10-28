Moses Completes Determined Journey to the Promised Land
Former Arkansas Razorback Moses Moody secured his financial future and apparently his spot with the Golden State Warriors last week. The fourth-year pro has worked hard to improve and was rewarded with a three-year, $39 million contract extension
A Little Rock native, Moody played his high school ball for Montverde Academy in Florida. In his senior season, Montverde was the country's consensus No. 1 team with a 25-0 record.
Moody was Arkansas' leading scorer when the Razorbacks reached the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and was SEC Newcomer of the Year.
After one year with the Hogs, he opted for the NBA draft and was picked 14th overall by the Warriors. He won a ring as a rookie when the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics for the championship while averaging 4.4 points per game that season, but less in the playoffs.
Moody is still just 22 years old and his attitude, hard work and improving skills obviously impress the Warriors' brass. The 6-foot-6 guard is a player Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy want to keep in their hoops family.
"He's everything we want in our program, our organization," Kerr told Sports Illustrated. "Just the character, the work ethic, the resilience. He's earned this. And I'm just thrilled for him. And I know how excited he is, as this should be a momentous day in his career. And he's got a lot of years left, too. So I think this is great for him and great for us.
"We obviously want to invest in people," Kerr continued. "In people we believe in. Players obviously have to be talented, they have to fit in with what they do - all that stuff. But ultimately, you're investing in people you believe in. And Moses is that person."
Kerr spoke last March about the first time he realized Moody was a consummate pro, even as a rookie. Obviously, Moses is anything but moody, and that's just one aspect of his character the Warriors appreciate.
"He's a total pro," Kerr said.
In his one season at Arkansas, Moody averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 boards as the Hogs made a bid for the Final Four. In his final game with the Hogs, he shot just 2-for-10 while scoring 11 points with five rebounds and one assist as Arkansas lost 81-72 to Baylor.
In his first three seasons with the Warriors, Moody struggled to earn consistent court time. However, his scoring and minutes played slowly increased each year: 4.4 points in 11.7 minutes, 4.8 in 13, and 8.1 in 17.5.
He's also had flashes of brilliance and scored a career-high 30 late in his rookie season. He has six career games of at least 20 points.
The departure of future Hall of Fame shooting guard Klay Thompson following last season seemed to open the door for Moody to have an increased role. Moody can play both shooting guard and small forward, but the Warriors still seem to have too many guys at those positions.
In the Warriors' first two games, Moody averaged 13.5 points and 17 minutes played. He's coming off the bench, as is fellow shooting guard Buddy Hield, who leads the Warriors in scoring at 24.5 points on 17.5 minutes. Still, Moody's progress pleases Dunleavy, the team's GM.
"He’s playing faster, but the game is slower and that’s what you want to see with any young player in this league," Dunleavy told the San Francisco Chronicle after the Warriors' preseason ended.
Moody led the team in scoring during preseason at 15.5 points a game while making 39.4% of his 3-point attempts.
“We’re seeing the right signs," Dunleavy told the Chronicle. "He’s making the right strides. Optimistic about him being a really good player in this league.
"We love his approach. Not only does he work hard, but he’s resilient. Keeps coming back. Doesn’t get deterred if he has a tough night or doesn’t play. All that. That’s part of what we factor into these things. … He’s proven it in many ways. Not only on the court but off.”