Bye Week Comes at Perfect Time for Razorbacks to Heal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is glad that Arkansas doesn't have a game to prepare for this week. It gives his starting quarterback Taylen Green extra time to recover from an apparent leg injury that he suffered from a hit in the Razorbacks' 19-14 win over Tennessee.
"We’re hoping that he’ll be ready for LSU," Pittman said on the Chuck and Bo show on ESPN Arkansas. "We’re also hoping that he’ll be ready by next week to practice. Those are still up in the air just a little bit. We feel confident that we can have him back. It’s just we’re not positive that will happen."
The injury was not as severe as the coaching staff initially feared, however Pittman is still taking it slowly with his QB1.
"We don’t think it’s MCL," Pittman said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. "More of a bone bruise. Very, very sore on him. Hopefully he’ll be back by LSU. It’ll kind of be day-to-day right now, but our diagnosis was there was not any ligament damage."
Pittman also teased the potential return of offensive lineman Patrick Kutas for the first time this season. Kutas has been sidelined with a back injury since fall practice. It would provide some much needed depth up front.
The Razorbacks have not rotated offensive lineman the entire season. Since Oklahoma State, outside the main five for each game {starting center Addison Nichols left the UAB game after three snaps), Josh Street is the only other offensive lineman to see any action, mostly on jumbo packages near the goal line as a tight end.
The Razorbacks could also see the return of some other key players on both sides of the ball ahead of the matchup against No. 13 LSU.
“We’ve got to get some guys back," Pittman said. "That might include Kutas, who hadn’t been playing. We hope we get him back. Miguel Mitchell seems now seems to be healthy and ready to go. [Jaylon] Braxton is a possibility."
The Hogs should also be getting healthier in the tight end room, potentially Luke Hasz, Ty Washington and Andreas Paaske could all avoid the availability report for the LSU game.
"I feel really good about Luke," Pittman said. "We still have a few test results to get back for Paaske, and Ty Washington should be ready by Monday. I think that room there will be back to full tilt by Monday."
The Hogs could also get running back Rodney Hill back "by Monday", according to Pittman as he comes back from an MCL injury.
However, the news was not all positive, the Razorbacks will be without kicker Kyle Ramsey for "a while" with a "significant injury." The kicking duties will now turn over to Matthew Shipley, who made an extra point and a 23-yard field goal against Tennessee.
The Razorbacks hope to get most of its injured players back before they face off against LSU. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 19, and will be broadcast on ESPN.