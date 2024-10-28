Calipari Shows Lighter Side in Quick Moments with Razorback Stars
Two of the best moments from Arkansas' 85-69 exhibition victory against Kansas both involved John Calipari. They provide insight to his relationship with players, and one showed a bit of his sense of humor.
Both Calipari and fellow Hall of Fame coach Bill Self were wearing microphones, to the benefit of fans watching on TV. One particularly entertaining moment occurred when Arkansas freshman point guard Boogie Fland came to the sideline for a brief encounter with his coach.
"Aren't you thankful I let you take mid-level shots?" Calipari asked Fland.
Not Cal. And not NBA coaches, where guards getting to the paint often shoot the floater to great success. With all the big guys lurking on defense, it's a must-have weapon for NBA guards.
Is Fland glad that Calipari allows the floater in the lane, the 14-foot fadeaway (he made one of those look like a layup), and the open 17-footer? Of course, because all of that appears to be part of his well-rounded offensive arsenal after just one game in an Arkansas uniform.
Former Calipari guards Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers and Immanuel Quickley of the Raptors have that floater in their repertoire. During post-game, Calipari talked about it.
"Teaching a floater, which we have done, you see Maxey, you see Quickley, you see guys that added that part to their game," he said. Then, with perhaps just a touch of sarcasm, Calipari added, "You are not supposed to shoot those. Well, I teach it."
The other moment Calipari shared with a top player came as the Razorbacks were leaving the court following a first half where they dominated the No. 1 Jayhawks, Calipari didn't go directly to the photo that was being staged with Self and representatives of the charity the night's proceeds would benefit.
Nope, the Hall of Fame coach had something else he wanted to do first. He stopped for a brief chat with senior transfer guard Nelly Davis, whom many regard as the Hogs' best player.
Davis missed recent practice time with an injured right shooting wrist. He didn't play well in the first half. Attribute some of that to rust, but he also didn't look comfortable. For a fifth-year player who competed in the 2023 Final Four, it was frustrating and disappointing.
I don't know exactly what Calipari said, but the smile on his face spoke volumes, as did the way he put a hand on the back of Davis' sweaty neck. Told me all I needed to know: Don't put pressure on yourself, relax, take the shot when you've got it, quit trying to do too much.
You may say that's simply Coaching 101 but Coach Cal was strengthening his relationship with each player. The veteran coach was using positive vibes in different ways. It's part of why kids like him.
In Davis' case, he didn't really play well in either half. His only bucket, a 3-pointer, came in the second half. After the game, Calipari was asked about Davis. Mostly, he wants Davis to remain aggressive, confident the Florida Atlantic transfer will be a key cog in the Hogs' offense.
"I told him today, every open shot you have, you better shoot," Calipari said. "I don’t care if they go in. You have to shoot. This team wants you to shoot. Shoot the ball."
What Cal doesn't want is for Davis to force the action. Let the opportunities come when they come but stay aggressive. Being aggressive and tough is one of Davis' biggest attributes, the coach said.
"He made some crazy plays he didn’t need to," Calipari said. "He’ll get easy baskets. He’s going to make open shots. He can be creative and step back and do those kinds of things, but the biggest thing I like, he’s tough and will fight.
"If a fight breaks out, believe me, he’s not moonwalking. He’s standing right there, might be in the middle of it. Hopefully he didn’t start it but ..."