Cameron Ball to Return for Fifth Season With Razorbacks
A key element of Arkansas' stingy defensive line will return to play for the Razorbacks in 2025. Cameron Ball, the big man who stuffs the run and occasionally pressures opposing quarterbacks, announced he will play a fifth season in Fayetteville.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder registered a career-best seven tackles in the 28-21 loss to Missouri in snowy conditions in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday.
Ball should be a key element for the defensive line that loses its leader in senior Landon Jackson, who is expected to be a high NFL draft pick, perhaps going in the first round. Ball hopes to elevate his resume with a superb senior season.
Ball was rated a consensus three-star prospect coming out of Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta, Ga. He chose the Hogs over Georgia Tech, Duke, Arizona State and others. He was largely a reserve for two seasons after redshirting his first year on campus.
Ball became a full-time starter this season as a redshirt junior and will provide stability and a veteran presence for a group that will likely be bolstered through the transfer portal in the off-season.
In 2024, Ball totaled 42 tackles, four for loss with 1.5 sacks. He's expected to make a leap as a fifth-year senior and could become a difference-maker for the Hogs next season.