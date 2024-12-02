Coaching Carousel: Will Pittman Have to Juggle Staff Again?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It never takes long for the annual revolving door for assistants in college football to start spinning out of control ... and we're there now. This year, the first domino to fall is coming in the state of Florida.
With Arkansas coach Sam Pittman having hip surgery soon, it's probably not going to be the easiest of times to be looking for assistants. Exactly how all of that plays out won't be determined for a few days.
According to a report from CBS Sports, Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a "mutual interest" in the head coaching position at Charlotte. The former Hogs' head coach was a big part of the turnaround of a dysfuctional offense in 2024. The 63-year-old Petrino has even expressed optimism about his chances behind the scenes, per the report.
But there may not be just one coordinator's job Pittman would have to fill. While losing Petrino would be a big blow, it could be a repeat of having to hire two new coordinators.
The latest hot gossip is that UNLV coach Barry Odom is poised to return to Fayetteville if defensive coordinator Travis Williams goes somewhere in Florida. We'll handle the Odom deal first which is nothing more than wishful thinking by some fans.
Odom has a pretty good deal going with the Rebels and he's out of the glare of the spotlight. Let's face it, in a town with the NFL's Raiders a sideshow to everything else going on in that town constantly, it's not a bad place to be. People who live there have told me once you get away from The Strip it's a really nice place to live.
That's if there are any openings that want to hire him. Some were thinking he was a candidate to join former Central Arkansas player Mike Norvell's staff at Florida State, but that apparently won't be happening with news breaking Monday afternoon they've hired Nebraska coordinator Tony White.
Williams' name has been linked the UCF job now that Gus Malzahn has joined the Seminoles. Yep, the guy that is still a polarizing name around any Razorbacks' head coach opening has left a job like that for the coordinator's job at Florida State. Interesting, but it does create an opening with the Knights and Williams does have ties in the Sunshine State.
There's also the news from Football Scoop that