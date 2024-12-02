All Hogs

Coaching Carousel: Will Pittman Have to Juggle Staff Again?

Annual moving pieces among coordinators, staff starting soon with eyes on state of Florida and in Charlotte

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino before game with Tennessee Vols at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino before game with Tennessee Vols at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It never takes long for the annual revolving door for assistants in college football to start spinning out of control ... and we're there now. This year, the first domino to fall is coming in the state of Florida.

With Arkansas coach Sam Pittman having hip surgery soon, it's probably not going to be the easiest of times to be looking for assistants. Exactly how all of that plays out won't be determined for a few days.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a "mutual interest" in the head coaching position at Charlotte. The former Hogs' head coach was a big part of the turnaround of a dysfuctional offense in 2024. The 63-year-old Petrino has even expressed optimism about his chances behind the scenes, per the report.

But there may not be just one coordinator's job Pittman would have to fill. While losing Petrino would be a big blow, it could be a repeat of having to hire two new coordinators.

The latest hot gossip is that UNLV coach Barry Odom is poised to return to Fayetteville if defensive coordinator Travis Williams goes somewhere in Florida. We'll handle the Odom deal first which is nothing more than wishful thinking by some fans.

Odom has a pretty good deal going with the Rebels and he's out of the glare of the spotlight. Let's face it, in a town with the NFL's Raiders a sideshow to everything else going on in that town constantly, it's not a bad place to be. People who live there have told me once you get away from The Strip it's a really nice place to live.

That's if there are any openings that want to hire him. Some were thinking he was a candidate to join former Central Arkansas player Mike Norvell's staff at Florida State, but that apparently won't be happening with news breaking Monday afternoon they've hired Nebraska coordinator Tony White.

Williams' name has been linked the UCF job now that Gus Malzahn has joined the Seminoles. Yep, the guy that is still a polarizing name around any Razorbacks' head coach opening has left a job like that for the coordinator's job at Florida State. Interesting, but it does create an opening with the Knights and Williams does have ties in the Sunshine State.

There's also the news from Football Scoop that

HOGS FEED:

• Kelly's comment on Green shows Hogs' fans what could have been

• Calipari's Hogs happy they don't face Hall of Famer on Tuesday

• Former Razorbacks' long-snapper entering transfer portal

• Phenomenal play by Razorback WR gave team chance at end

• Hogs offensive coordinator connected to head coach vacancy

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published |Modified
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football