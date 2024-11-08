All Hogs

Diving into Hogs' Quarterback Debate | 4th and 5 Podcast

Josh Throne uses the film to analyze strengths, weaknesses of Singleton, Green going forward

Andy Hodges

Who Should Be Arkansas' Starting QB? Taylen Green or Malachi Singleton - Watch Film Breakdown!
Who Should Be Arkansas' Starting QB? Taylen Green or Malachi Singleton - Watch Film Breakdown! / 4th & 5
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football analyst Josh Throne breaks down the film on Malachi Singleton to evaluate his potential as Arkansas' next star quarterback. With a bye week before playing Texas, there are folks wondering if a change is needed.

After stepping up in Taylen Green’s absence, Malachi showed impressive poise and talent. But is he ready to take over the starting role, or is Taylen Green still the best option for the Razorbacks?

Razorbacks quarterback Malachi Singleton runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Ole Miss
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malachi Singleton runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Ole Miss at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Roman Nilsen-Hogs on SI Images

📈 QB Comparison Breakdown:

Malachi Singleton’s Pocket Presence: Analyzing his calm approach, quick release, and solid field awareness.

Dual-Threat Ability: A look at how Malachi balances passing and rushing plays effectively.

Taylen Green’s Playmaking Potential: Reviewing Taylen’s explosive running ability and the moments of star quality with his arm.

Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is tackled by Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is tackled by Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

We discuss why Taylen, when healthy, might still be the best fit for now while Malachi represents an exciting future for Arkansas. Let us know who you think should lead the Hogs moving forward in the comments!

Plus, DJ sits down with Zach from Oaklawn to talk about the latest betting odds for the college football playoffs and the SEC championship race.

Published
