ESPN Predicts Winner of Arkansas-Texas Rivalry Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every college football game in the country is run through ESPN's model each week to predict a winner based off analytics.
One of the biggest games on tap this weekend is No. 3 Texas looking to avoid a road letdown against unranked Arkansas, one of its longtime rivals dating back to the Southwest Conference days. The Longhorns are considered heavy favorites by most betting sites and while ESPN which gives them a near 86% chance to win at Razorback Stadium this Saturday.
Arkansas remains one win away from bowl eligibility after missing out on postseason play last year with a 4-8 overall record. Texas is playing for a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff but one slip up this week against the Razoracks or Kentucky this week could put a wrench into plans.
After a dominant showing against a depleted Florida team, Texas' 49-17 victory shot them from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday evening. The Longhorns have the No. 2 ranked defense in total yards given up this season at a mere 250 yards per game and have only given up an astonishing 135 yards per game through the air.
The Longhorns defensive efficiency is ranked No. 1 with a score of 91.5, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Arkansas has shown flashes of an electric offense under first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as it touts the No. 37 rated offensive efficiency rating due to an offense which averages over 483 yards per game ranking No. 9 in the country.
Over the previous six games between the longtime rivals, overall records can be thrown out the door as Arkansas has seemed to have a chip on its shoulder when playing Texas. While the Longhorns own a 56-23 series edge, the Razorbacks have won four of the previous six meetings going back to 2000 Cotton Bowl all by 10 or more points.