Razorbacks Should Get Reinforcements in Backfield Against Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' bye week should alllow a key member of its offense to return. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman had a positive update on running back Ja'Quinden Jackson.
"He's healthy," Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference Call. "He's ready to go. He's looked really good in practice, and I expect him to go out there and play at full strength and full speed. It's good to have him back."
Jackson has been in and out of the lineup all season. He dealt with a case of the cramps early in the season before missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Jackson was also limited to just five carries against LSU Oct. 19.
The running game without Jackson has been inconsistent and the offense has suffered holistically as a result. Arkansas only managed 38 rushing yards against LSU. The Hogs took advantage of a porous Mississippi State defense for 359 rushing yards, before managing just 43 yards on the ground in the first half against Ole Miss before getting the rest of its yards in garbage time against the Rebels second-string defense.
It's also the perfect time for Jackson to return. A native of Dallas, Texas, Jackson now gets the chance to play another marquee school from his home state.
"This is the one to get up for," Pittman said. "He talked about it when we were recruiting him. We’re hoping that he’s healthy and will be able to show his talents."
Kickoff between Arkansas and Texas is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.