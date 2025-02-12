Diamond Hogs Offering Loyal Fans a Valentine's Day Present
A continuing love affair will appropriately be renewed on Valentine's Day when Arkansas' highly ranked diamond Hogs celebrate opening day.
Arkansas annually ranks among the nation's best in baseball attendance as the combination of on-field excellence and the attraction of truly magnificent Baum-Walker Stadium provides exciting entertainment.
Coach Dave Van Horn's Razorbacks are ranked in the Top 5 in all but one national poll as they begin the chase for another SEC crown and the elusive national championship.
This is Van Horn's 23rd season as boss of the Hogs' dugout. The three-time SEC Coach of the Year has led the OmaHogs to the College World Series seven times and was 2018 runner-up. He's
been to the NCAA Tournament 20 times, won three SEC titles, and leads all active Division I coaches with 1,468 victories.
Washington State will be in Fayetteville for a four-game series. The Cougars were 21-32 last season, in their final year in the Pac-12. They'll play in the Mountain West this season.
Second-year Cougars coach Nathan Choate knows his improving team is facing a daunting task in its opening series in Fayetteville.
"Really against Arkansas the first weekend, the biggest challenge that we have is I want to see if we stay in character," Choate told Washington State Cougars on SI. "We've been practicing and playing very good baseball - fundamentally sound.
"We're going to go play in a very hostile, good environment against a very, very good team. Can we stay in character or do we change because of our environment?"
The forecast is more promising for Van Horn's Razorbacks than it is for this weekend's weather. Cold temperatures on Sunday might necessitate altering the schedule, with a Saturday or Monday doubleheader always a possibility.
Predicted high temperatures by The Weather Channel are typical for early-season baseball: 49 degrees Friday, 52 on Saturday with a possibility of rain, dropping to a teeth-chattering 28 Sunday after a 60% chance of snow Saturday night, and warming back to 43 Monday.
First pitch is scheduled for noon Friday as part of a doubleheader, 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday at noon. All four games of the series are scheduled to be carried by SEC Network+.
Van Horn's club is led by junior shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and sophomore pitcher Gabe Gaeckle, both of whom were named to the preseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the nation each year.
Two Razorbacks have won the Golden Spikes Award: relief pitcher Kevin Kopps in 2021 and outfielder Andrew Benintendi in 2015. Benintendi had three walk-off hits in 2024, two of which were homers.
Arkansas makes its annual trip to Arlington, Texas the following weekend for three games at Globe Life Field, home of the American League's Texas Rangers. The three-game set will be televised on FloCollege.
The Hogs' schedule in Arlington:
* Kansas State, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
* TCU, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.
* Michigan, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.
The Razorbacks return home — hopefully to more spring-like temperatures — for a three-game weekend set against Charlotte Feb. 28-March 2. That'll also be on SEC Network+.
Arkansas led the country in attendance in 2022 with LSU taking honors in '23 and Mississippi State edging those two out last season. Home series are against South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas and Tennessee.