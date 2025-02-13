Arkansas Overcomes Slow Start, Beats LSU Inside Bud Walton
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU hadn't tasted victory since it beat Arkansas in Baton Rouge in mid-January. The Razorbacks got its revenge Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena with a 70-58 win over the Tigers and kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
The Hogs overcame a sluggish start and held LSU to just 23 second half points. Arkansas went on 15-7 run which spanned over 9 minutes midway through the second half to stretch the lead to 62-52 and cap the game..
Arkansas struggled to find its rhythm in a tightly contested first half. Neither team led by more than five points in the first 20 minutes.
Zvonimir Ivisic continues to be the team's best offensive option, scoring more than 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his college career. He followed his career-high 27 points against Alabama with 25 on 10-for-13 from the field with three triples.
"I was working on [being in the paint] more because people been saying I only shoot threes," Ivisic said. "I’m trying to prove them wrong. I’ve been working on that a lot for the past couple of months and it’s working."
When the two teams met in January, Ivisic played just seven minutes and did not score.
"He’s on a heater," associate head coach Chin Coleman said. "He’s got a good feeling right now. His spirit is a lot better than what it was."
Outside of Ivisic, the night owls for an 8 p.m. tip inside Bud Walton Arena had little to cheer about. Leading scorer Adou Thiero didn't score in just eight-first half minutes. Vyctorius Miller hit just LSU's fourth three in the final possession to give the Tigers the lead heading into halftime.
Arkansas outscored LSU 36-23 in the second half and held the Tigers to just 35% from the field in the second half. LSU's leading scorer Cam Carter was held to 13 points on 4-for-15 from the field.
The Hogs now take on No. 8 Texas A&M on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.