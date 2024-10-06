For Some Razorbacks, Beating Vols Still Leaves Longhorns' Win at Top
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas toppled No.4 Tennessee 19-14 inside Razorback Stadium Saturday. The fans stormed the field. The jubilation could be felt across the state.
Yet, in the moment, senior defensive lineman Eric Gregory said that the win ranked in the Top Two of his favorite wins as a Razorback.
Top Two? Beating the No. 4 team in the country isn't good enough for top spot? Until you realize that there is a different UT win that Gregory was also a part of, the 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas where the fans also stormed the field.
"Definitely Top Two," Gregory said. "Number one was Texas, 2021. This one is definitely top two."
With the fluidity of rosters in college football, Gregory is one of the few Razorbacks on the team that have felt what the rivalry is about. He is also just one of two remaining players who was on the team under former coach Chad Morris, Hudson Clark is the other.
It goes back to what Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said at SEC media days about how the two fanbases feel about each other.
"I feel like they hate Texas more than they like themselves," Sarkisian said.
Now with the Tennessee win under its belt, the game against Texas now feels much more of a realistic upset opprtunity than it did before Saturday night. Arkansas will still open likely as severe underdogs, as they did in this game, but if magic can strike once, why can't it strike again.
The Texas game is still more than a month away, first the Razorbacks have to get through a bye week and another ranked opponent in LSU first. The game will kickoff between 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19. A TV Network has not been announced.