Two Former Vols Get Taste Sweet Victory with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the world of the transfer portal, stories like this aren't particularly unique, but it still had to feel good. Nickelback Doneiko Slaughter made a key play on the final drive.
On third-and-5 at the Arkansas 20, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw into double coverage, trying to find the Bentonville High School product Chas Nimrod. Iamaleava doesn't garner the title as one of the country's most explosive and talented quarterbacks by accident. He fit the ball perfectly into Nimrod.
Watch Slaughter's pass breakup at 11:10
If not for Slaughter breaking up the pass at the last moment, Tennessee would have likely gotten two shots at the end zone at the 7-yard line. Given Arkansas' luck in close games, one can only imagine the potential heartbreak.
Slaughter had a big day, leading the team with eight tackles and that critical pass breakup, he showed out against his former team. He also wasn't the only one, center Addison Nichols and the rest of the offensive line sprung two key blocks to set up the game-winning drive.
Braylen Russell's 11-yard run up the middle put the Razorbacks squarely in field goal range and forced Tennessee coach Josh Heupel to allow Malachi Singleton to score to give his team the ball back to his offense with a chance to win the game.
Unfortunately for Heupel, Slaughter was waiting for him in the most critical moment. The win clearly meant something to him.
"’I'm just speechless by it," Slaughter said after the win. "We just beat the No. 4 team in the country. We’ll be in the history of Arkansas forever."
The Hogs will look to create more history after the bye week. The Razorbacks will take on No. ___ LSU. The game will kickoff Oct. 19 between 5-7 p.m. A TV network has not been announced.