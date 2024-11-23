Former Razorback Is Suddenly Key to 49ers' Playoff Hopes
With starting quarterback Brock Purdy sidelined by a right shoulder injury, one of the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl will turn to a former Arkansas Razorback to help save its season.
Brandon Allen was the Hogs' starting quarterback in 2013-15. He was MVP of the 2014 bowl win against Texas and directed the Hogs to another bowl victory as a senior against Kansas State.
Allen was a teammate for one season with the Hogs with Dre Greenlaw, now a star linebacker with the 49ers. Greenlaw, 27, another Fayetteville High standout, was picked in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He's yet to play this season after tearing his achilles tendon in February's 25-22 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's close to returning to action.
It's a tough test for Allen as the 49ers (5-5) are playing on the road against the Green Bay Packers (7-3). Allen will direct coach Kyle Shanahan's No. 2-ranked offense against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense at Lambeau Field. The Packers are favored by 5.5 points.
"It's an opportunity," Allen told Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "The circumstances are what they are, but I think our team -- all year long we have been dealing with injuries here and there, and it's been a big next-man-up mentality. So, it's definitely an opportunity for me to go out and play well and put our guys in a good position to win the game."
How long Allen will be the starter is up in the air as the extent of Purdy's right shoulder injury is unknown. Purdy was a partial practice participant Wednesday and Thursday but felt more discomfort Thursday and didn't practice Friday. He's been ruled out for Sunday's action and his return next week is far from guaranteed.
"I don't want to say there is long-term concern. We got the MRI on Monday, we really just thought he needed some rest," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday on the 49ers' website. "We really weren't concerned about him not being good this week, but when he started up Thursday, it surprised him, it surprised us how [his shoulder injury] felt. So, we had to shut him down.
"I really don't know what to think of it. The MRI doesn't look like that, so it should be all right, but, the way it responded, it really is up in the air for next week. We'll have to see on Monday."
Purdy was the last player picked in the 2022 draft, making him that year's "Mr. Irrelevant" but he fooled everyone by becoming the 49ers starter. The third-year pro from Iowa State led the 49ers to the brink of their sixth Super Bowl last season.
The Niners won five rings between 1981 and '94, but have lost the season finale in two of the last five years and three times dating back to 2013.
This will be the 10th career start for the 32-year-old Allen. His last start came in the final regular-season game in 2021 with the Bengals when he completed 15 of 29 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in a narrow loss.
Allen led Fayetteville High School to the Arkansas Class 7A state championship game in 2010. He threw for 3,408 yards and 38 touchdowns, and went the entire regular season without an interception.
He started 38 games at Arkansas, including the last 34 of his career. He threw for 7,463 yards passing, which ranked third in program history, and was second when he graduated in career completions (583) and attempts (1,016), and third in completion percentage (57.4)
Allen was drafted in the sixth round by Jacksonville. He has also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos (three starts), and Cincinnati Bengals, spending three seasons as Joe Burrows' backup, starting six times. He was with the Bengals three seasons ago when they lost 23-20 to the Rams in the Super Bowl.