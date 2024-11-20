Did Longhorns Simply Toy with Razorbacks Just to Get Win?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It wasn't to see Arkansas fans and media figuring out a way to put a positive spin on No. 3 Texas after Saturday. The Razorbacks losing by just 20-10 gives them hope for things and, of course, the Longhors aren't really that good.
It looked more to me Texas coach Steve Sarkisian just wanted to grind out a win doing some relatively basic stuff. Fans find that impossible to believe, but coaches just want to get a win and they are thinking down the road.
For the Longhorns, that road is probably going to include landing in the playoffs. They do have to get a win over Texas A&M after Thanksgiving. Texas fans do really get worked up over that. Not Arkansas.
Sarkisiain knew he was going to have to deal with that Razorback nuisance, but didn't want it to de-rail anything. Coming into it, he probably knew he wasn't going to be able to win, even if he hung 63 on the Hogs. After a 63-31 loss to Ole Miss, Arkansas had nothing to lose.
Everybody knew all this. All Texas really wanted was to get a win. Coming out with a double-digit victory was just a bonus. They didn't really do anything impressive to get there.
When longtime Razorback followers with a solid football IQ are coming up to me before halftime saying it's the first time they can't see how the Hogs can even score. They did get one touchdown, but it was clear as long as the Longhorns didn't faint, scoring wasn't going to be easy.
The talent differential was that clear. The guys doing the picking on the College Football Playoff probably saw that, too. Nothing happened in the first half to change that view and Sarkisian probably just wanted to make the game as short as possible in the second half.
Texas only had four possessions for the entire second half. Considering they kept it on one for seven plays, another for eight, then closed out the game with a 14-play, 43-yard drive. The Hogs couldn't get the ball back to turn it over again.
Arkansas fans and everybody else may be setting themselves up for a massive disappointment in the playoffs. Ole Miss they can handle making a deep run. The Longhorns, no.
With the Razorbacks playing Louisiana Tech on Saturday, everybody can dwell on these types of things. The Hogs have been taking this one for granted since it appeared on the schedule. Most folks have been focused on Missouri at the end.