Weird Season Could Finish Somewhat Decently for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After everything that's gone on in a season sitting at a 5-5 record, a win for Arkansas against Louisiana Tech on Saturday is big. If they can figure out a way to beat Missouri on the road the next week it would be huge.
"There's pressure every week you know to play good football," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said. "I still believe we have a really good football team and if we play up to our standards we can play with anybody in the country. So, they're well aware of what happened (against) UAB and we've got to play to a standard that's high for us and hopefully it'll be good enough to win the game."
While people have assumed the game against the Bulldogs on Saturday would be one of those guaranteed wins, it's hard to shake that Liberty game a couple of years ago. There were also some games under a previous coach everybody has tried to forget.
At least a win Saturday gives the Hogs a bowl game. Projections right now are split between a game in Birmingham, Ala., or Memphis. Pittman probably doesn't really care because what he wants and needs is the extra month for practices.
Coaches use those bowl practices to work out their plans for spring practice. The games are really a nuisance but it does give them a little more publicity and chances to close some late deals on the early signing period coming up in a few weeks.
For now, though, a season that was salvaged by a surprising win over then-No. 4 Tennessee has set up a situation nobody really wanted to see at the end. Considering the Razorbacks have beaten Missouri one time since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012, having to get a win to make a bowl game wasn't encouraging.
Now they can take care of Louisiana Tech on Saturday, then go to Missouri next week without that pressure hanging over their heads. Considering the way this season has been up and down for everybody, making any projections about that will have to come from somewhere else.