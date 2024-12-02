Phenomenal Play by Razorback WR Gave Team Chance at End
While sitting in my comfortable leather double recliner — and not a cold press box in snow-infested Columbia, Mo. — I had the luxury of seeing an amazing play from the Arkansas-Missouri football game about 10 times.
Each time I played it back made this play by a Razorback more impressive, and more impressive, and more impressive. You can bet NFL scouts and player personnel folks will watch that play a lot, too.
In fact, that one play in a five-year college career might benefit him from the pros' outlook more than all the rest combined. It could enhance his draft status. It could lead to a bigger contract.
No, I'm not talking about the sensational play Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green made when he scrambled to avoid the Missouri rush and delivered a mostly on-target throw as he was being tackled for a 25-yard gain.
Nope, this was about Anthony Armstrong, the SEC's leading receiver and the guy on the other end of that nifty throw. The play will definitely be part of Green's season highlight package but it'll be on Armstrong's also.
It was Armstrong's amazing grab that grabbed my attention more than Green's outstanding effort. Armstrong used his 6-foot-4 frame to reach high and behind his head to snare the cold football in freezing conditions and pull it in safely despite tight coverage.
It was more than a great throw, more than a spectacular catch I'd judge so difficult it'd be made less than 5% of the time. It happened on fourth-and-eight and Arkansas' hopes of winning on the line and showed scouts the catching range Armstrong has to complement his strength, soft hands and run-after-catch ability.
Armstrong's season highlights:
* Five 100-yard games tied most UA history with Anthony Lucas and Anthony Eubanks.
* 301 yards in consecutive games (Oklahoma State-UAB) six yards off top 10 in UA history.
* 78 receptions leads all SEC receivers.
* 1,140 receiving yards tops all SEC receivers.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman had nothing but praise for his wide receiver following Saturday's game in the snow at Missouri. He praised Armstrong's mental approach more than his physical ability.
"He’s really shown maturity from a year ago and he’s really shown his toughness," Pittman said. "He was actually one of the guys this morning where he was talking about, ‘Hey, it’s football weather, football weather.’ You don’t usually get that from a wideout.
"But yeah, I thought he had a hell of a year and I’m certainly proud of him and the accomplishments he had. But the thing that he showed is that he’s tough."
Armstrong's high-difficulty catch gave the Hogs a first down at Missouri's 15-yard line. A six-yard run by Green and nine-yarder by Ja'Quindon Jackson gave the Hogs a touchdown and Matthew Shipley's third PAT put Arkansas ahead 21-20.
Alas, the Razorbacks' defense surrendered a 75-yard, eight-play drive and Mizzou regained a 28-21 advantage, the third lead change of the fourth quarter. The Hogs got the ball back with 1:53 left and Armstrong's 25-yard catch gave the visitors a chance to throw it in the end zone a couple times but 'twas not to be.
Armstrong did all he could with nine catches for 128 yards while eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in 11 games this season; he missed the blowout opener against UAPB when most Hogs racked up huge stats.
He's got a 39-game reception streak, dating back to his time at Texas A&M-Commerce, a small college program. Nobody else was really interested in Armstrong, who didn't exactly light up recruiting boards by earning honorable mention all-district with a total of 30 catches at Dallas' Bishop Dunne High School. He didn't excite the TAMU-C coaches, either, as they redshirted him.
He blossomed a bit the next two seasons and signed with Arkansas, where he had 56 catches for 764 yards and five touchdowns a year ago. Still, he didn't make any SEC preseason awards lists above fourth team.
He was included on the preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List — 70 guys were on that list — honoring the country's best receiver. Armstrong didn't make the semifinal list, which seems a shame for the guy who tops the SEC in catches and yards.