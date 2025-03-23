Former Razorbacks QB Earns New NFL Contract with Old Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Carolina Panthers tight end Feleipe Franks earned yet another opportunity to hang around the NFL a while longer with an Atlanta Falcons franchise he knows well.
After going undrafted during the 2021 NFL Draft, Franks signed with the Falcons as a free agent and sat behind longtime starter Matt Ryan and backup Josh Rosen. When things didn't materialize at quarterback, he opted to begin taking reps as a flex tight end after his rookie year.
Once being placed on Atlanta's injured reserve list, Franks was placed on waivers and and sat wasn't picked up again until July 2023 by the Carolina Panthers.
The 27-year-old played in all but one game last season with the Panthers recording his one career catch for 12 yards in a Week 18 overtime victory over the Falcons.
His combined 350 snaps between offense and special teams are the most he has played over his four seasons in the NFL. Atlanta currently has two other tight ends on its roster this offseason in Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner.
Franks spent the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with the Razorbacks completing 155-of-228 passes for 2,017 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions in just eight games.
His presence in the locker room earned respect from his Arkansas teammates and coaches immediately, earning team captain honors.
He led the Razorbacks to three SEC victories that fall including a 21-14 win at Mississippi State that ended a 20-game conference losing streak.
Arkansas defeated both Tennessee and Ole Miss at home with three losses against Auburn, LSU and Missouri coming by one possession.