Portal Season Will See Significant Differences at Arkansas This Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Things with the Arkansas basketball program are the same as they have been for a few years now, yet completely different.
It didn't take a hard look at the calendar to realize after the Hogs' win over No. 2 seed St. John's Saturday afternoon that this means the Razorbacks will have been to the Sweet 16 four of the past five seasons. That's a pretty good streak for any program.
While that's quite the mark for consistency, the fact Arkansas coach John Calipari, and admittedly the Hogs on SI staff, had to scramble around for an answer as to when he needed to know when transfer portal opens in the midst of the postgame press conference shows how much has also changed.
During the Musselman era, even when it was evident he was leaving at the end of his final season, at least two of us would start scouring the mid-majors, breaking down the best players in each league and what skill sets they brought as soon as the regular season ended.
There was no question as to which day the portal opened because it always marked the beginning of the most exhaustive months of the reporting year.
Keeping up with the literal hundreds of players Musselman had his staff contact and monitoring for which players were going to get run off from the Razorbacks' roster took a will to be on at least 18 hours per day, seven days per week.
Every player required pouring through highlights and breaking down tendencies because as absurd as some of the contacts were, it was impossible to know which ones were serious.
There were definitely players on Musselman's final team who almost didn't get breakdowns because they seemed to be such a poor fit, but fortunately they got done.
It should also be noted that monitoring the portal didn't end until the players were physically on the floor practicing in Fayetteville in late summer.
No one could ever trust a return video for a player. There would be agonizing weeks waiting to see whether good men were going to announce they were coming back.
However, even once a Razorback felt comfortable enough to make such a video, Musselman would fall in love with someone he thought he could land in the portal, sending a quality player who just needed time to develop riding his horse back to the hometown from which he came.
It didn't matter most teams had already settled their rosters, leaving former Hogs scrambling to find a new home.
That's the one thing about Calipari. He doesn't seem to be the kind of guy to yo-yo his athletes through an up and down spring and summer of emotions.
He will have his meetings, things will be rather frank, and players will know where they stand. Most conversations are going to be about whether to go pro, not whether he wants to run them out of town.
Monitoring the portal will begin Monday in the Hogs on SI offices, but it will be a more relaxed, unique experience from years past. First off, there isn't the assumption that basically the entire team is about to be replaced, which was always a possibility under Musselman,
Also, Calipari seems to have a taste for the finer things, while Musselman wanted to sample every cheeseburger, tater tot, filet of fish and ham sandwich on the market. That makes it much easier to zero in on a specific set of players.
Also, while Musselman burned assistants out by making them contact pretty much anyone who went into the portal, even during those big NCAA Tournament runs, Calipari seems to value his assistants much more.
He also appears to be more focused on figuring out if there is a way to get Arkansas to the Final Four than the transfer portal, although it must be noted that Musselman was a wizard at still winning in the tournament despite his portal obsession.
The portal officially opens Monday and will remain open until April 22. Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo probably provide the best guiding light as to the types of players Calipari is willing to entertain.
Both had significant impact in the NCAA Tournament prior to coming to Arkansas and the ability to have an instant impact while providing a veteran presence. They also each appear to be men of strong character both around town and in the locker room.
Because of this, there's not as much of a rush to see who all is available on the first day, which may be why Calipari was unaware of how close portal season actually is. Expect this to be a quiet, but highly impactful time as far as recruiting goes.
It may not be so peaceful in Calipari's mind, but for the reporters and fans who have become accustomed to Arkansas' signature whirlwind chaotic approach, it will be a soft bed with cool breezes drifting through the window while birds gleefully chirp.
Either that or a nice warm spring day on the lake when no one else is in the favorite fishing spot.
It will be quite the change for the people of Arkansas. Probably a welcome one.
It's been a while since Razorbacks fans have entered a season knowing a good number of the players opening night. It will be a nice change.