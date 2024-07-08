Get to Know Greenwood Offensive Lineman Cody Taylor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hopes to continue fixing its offensive line issues this season with Eric Mateos coaching up the room. Use of the transfer portal helped plug some holes in a short period of time but Arkansas knows it must develop freshmen within the program.
The Razorbacks' 2026 crop of in-state prospects is already deep similar to the 2024 and 2025 cycles. Taylor is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state and No. 14 at his position, according to Rivals.
Taylor often utilizes social media to post workout highlights, camp updates and attended college visits. He has reported eight offers including Kentucky, Ole Miss, Memphis, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. The 6-3, 280 pound lineman also receives heavy contact from Arkansas and Oklahoma.
"Arkansas has not talked an offer yet," Taylor said. "Coach [Eric] Mateos tole me after camp that I was much closer to an offer than I realized and impressed with my improvement from the last time he saw me at Baylor."
He has some decisions to make this month about which visits to go on. July 27 is a very popular date with Arkansas hosting Junior Day, Juice Fest at Ole Miss and another camp at Virginia Tech. Taylor tells allHOGS that the Sooners, Razorbacks, Rebels, Hokies, Oklahoma State and South Florida have invited him for gameday visits.
IN HIS WORDS
Arkansas: "To be honest, it would be amazing to get an offer from Arkansas. Getting that home state offer is proof that you've “made the cut” so to say. I've been to 'The Hill' seven or eight times now on unofficial and/or gameday visits and I really do love it up there. One thing I know for sure is when the time comes, I will only commit once and give that school everything I’ve got academically and athletically."
Oklahoma: "Man, they have shown a lot of love and interest. They are in contact with me at least once a week, talking for a few months now. Coach [Bill] Bedenbaugh and Coach [Ben] Tawwater are excited about me and my development. Knowing they are watching and staying in contact shows they are serious about building a relationship and I appreciate that. I like that the OU Football program has what they call “The Soul Mission” where they give back to the local community in various ways as well as travel to a different country’s yearly to help under privileged communities. That kind of thing is important to me, especially having recently been baptized. They are big on building young men on and off the field, especially within your faith."
Virginia Tech: "The Hokies have loved me from day one. I did a smaller workout with them last summer after the main camp and was offered in person. They stay in contact with me regularly and are excited for me to come and play football there. They text me daily and have never wavered in their belief in me or my skill. It was neat to be recruited by their commits earlier this year when I visited for the spring game. They really want me to come to school there. It’s a family atmosphere, and the campus is absolutely beautiful. Head Coach [Brent] Pry is always saying 'This Is home' and they mean it. Family is important to me so that resonates with me. I was even on the phone with them today and we didn’t even talk about football. Not to mention, they have the best walk out song in college football, can’t wait to experience that this season in person."
