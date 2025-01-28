All Hogs

Pittman Makes Stop at Liberty Eylau to See Pair of Recruits

Arkansas coaches scour Texarkana area for recruits

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman at fall camp practice on the indoor field in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman at fall camp practice on the indoor field in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Sam Pittman, running backs coach Kolby Smith and defensive coordinator Travis Williams were in Texarkana, Texas today for a school visit at Liberty-Eylau to meet with a pair of prospects. The Leopards are coming off an 11-3 record that included a playoff quarterfinals appearance.

During that run, 2026 wide receiver Dequane Prevo announced his verbal commitment to the Razorbacks over offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon and many others. The 5-foot-10, 160 pound athlete received a ratings bump since his announcement to 4-star status, the No. 274 overall prospect in America, No. 46 ranked receiver and No. 36 player in the Lonestar State.

Prevo ran a 22-second 200-meter dash as a freshman. He has shown playmaking ability with 1,715 yards and 23 total touchdowns this season.

Another prospect to watch is 2027 running back Arian Taylor who just received a scholarship offer from Arkansas Jan. 1. The 5-foot-9, 175 pound athlete can play multiple positions, but projects to remain in the backfield in college.

Taylor, who benches a reported 285 pounds and 410 pound squat, rushed for 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore this season. At this stage in his recruitment, he has offers from Arkansas and Temple.

Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

