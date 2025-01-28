Pittman Makes Stop at Liberty Eylau to See Pair of Recruits
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Sam Pittman, running backs coach Kolby Smith and defensive coordinator Travis Williams were in Texarkana, Texas today for a school visit at Liberty-Eylau to meet with a pair of prospects. The Leopards are coming off an 11-3 record that included a playoff quarterfinals appearance.
During that run, 2026 wide receiver Dequane Prevo announced his verbal commitment to the Razorbacks over offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon and many others. The 5-foot-10, 160 pound athlete received a ratings bump since his announcement to 4-star status, the No. 274 overall prospect in America, No. 46 ranked receiver and No. 36 player in the Lonestar State.
Prevo ran a 22-second 200-meter dash as a freshman. He has shown playmaking ability with 1,715 yards and 23 total touchdowns this season.
Another prospect to watch is 2027 running back Arian Taylor who just received a scholarship offer from Arkansas Jan. 1. The 5-foot-9, 175 pound athlete can play multiple positions, but projects to remain in the backfield in college.
Taylor, who benches a reported 285 pounds and 410 pound squat, rushed for 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore this season. At this stage in his recruitment, he has offers from Arkansas and Temple.