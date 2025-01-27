BREAKING: Hogs Add Versatile DL to Top-10 Ranked 2026 Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Farmerville, La., 2026 two-way lineman Ari Slocum has committed to Arkansas, according to a report. First reporting the commitment was
Slocum is currently rated a 3-star prospect, per 247sports. He visited Arkansas a few weeks ago when attending the Junior Day event and walked away with a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks.
"I really liked the coaching staff and how they made me feel welcome," Slocum tells Hogs on SI. "Coach [Sam] Pittman, Coach [Deke] Adams and the whole coaching staff made feel welcome. My mother and I were meeting with Pittman personally when my he offered me and we shook on it."
Slocum, 6-foot-4, 280 pounds put on a show along the line of scrimmage in 2024 for the Farmers 42 pancake blocks on offense and three tackles defensively. He's sneaky athletic given his size possessing soft hands and deceiving speed as he recorded five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown as a junior.
In typical unselfish fashion, Slocum doesn't mind which position he plays in college. He's a winner and wants to just play ball at the highest level.
"I plan on playing defensive tackle," Slocum said. "But I will play anywhere I’m needed to play because I just want to ball."
Slocum made one other unofficial visit with the Razorbacks when they defeated Louisiana Tech Nov. 23, 2024. His current offer list includes Arkansas, Missouri and Troy with interest from Houston, Louisiana Tech and SMU.
Razorbacks Current 2026 Class
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore
3-star S Adam Auston
3-star DL Ari Slocum
3-star WR Dequane Prevo
3-star S Tay Lockett
3-star OT Tucker Young
3-star ATH Jack Duckworth
3-star Kyndrick Williams