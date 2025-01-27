Arkansas Faces Stern Test Beyond Arc Against Kentucky Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Much has been made about Arkansas' disastrous three-point shooting this year. Those issues have continued to plague the team and have gotten worse since the start of SEC play.
Through seven conference games, only one player on the team is at or above 30% from beyond the arc (Zvonimir Ivisic). The trio of Johnell "Nelly" Davis, Karter Knox and DJ Wagner, Arkansas' highest volume shooters, are a combined 21-for-94 from beyond the arc (22%). The team is last in the conference at 24.8%, a full percentage point behind South Carolina, who is 0-7 in the conference.
The Razorbacks also rank second-to-last in the SEC at defending the three. Despite holding Oklahoma to 0-for-7 in the second half, it was seven first-half threes that allowed the Sooners to jump out to the early lead. Opponents are shooting nearly 37% from beyond the arc against Arkansas, despite already facing two of the worst shooting teams in the conference, LSU and Georgia, who rank just in front of Arkansas themselves. Only Vanderbilt has allowed opponents to make the three at a higher rate than Arkansas.
The struggles in the first half forced coach John Calipari to sit Jonas Aidoo for the entire second half, opting to go to Zvonimir Ivisic for rim protection, shortening a rotation that is already down to just eight players even more.
"We needed rim protection because they were running downhill," Calipari said. "Then we collapsed and they were throwing back for threes. So I said, we're, you know, I'll put the shot blocker in there."
Arkansas is about to face its toughest test yet trying to slow down three different shooters that shoot at a clip above 40% on the season (minimum 40 attempts) and a team that is shooting nearly 40% in SEC play. Koby Brea leads the way at 46.4%, going 52-for-112.
For comparison, Davis leads Arkansas with 29 made threes after the injury to Boogie Fland. Ansley Almonor and Lamont Butler also shoot over 40%, with former Razorback Jaxson Robinson checks in at 35.5%.
Tipoff between Arkansas and Kentucky from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.