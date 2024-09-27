Green Gives Aggies Different Dynamic to Defend Dual Threat Ability
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green hasn't wowed anyone with the accuracy of his arm but has done enough damage on the ground to be a menace to defenses.
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is fully aware of what Green can do with his legs against any defense. He not only sits No. 4 among SEC quarterbacks with 947 yards but also ranks No. 7 with 325 rushing yards.
"When a player has the ability to make explosive plays, it enhances your focus level from play to play," Elko said. "Regardless of down-and-distance, area of the field or situation, he has the ability to create a play down the field."
"You make one mistake, it's seven points."
The Razorbacks are one of the more potent offenses in the SEC with 27 plays of more than 20 yards which is No. 2 in the SEC behind Ole Miss. Green's scrambling ability makes him one of the harder players in the conference to stop averaging five yards per rush.
The Aggies have a talented defensive line but have been gashed for chunk plays throughout the early part of its schedule with 12 such plays of 20 or more yards. That mark is tied for No. 8 in the SEC with Arkansas, South Carolina and Ole Miss.
The past two weeks have shown the Razorbacks have struggled in pass protection whether in gaps or at the tackle spots. Keeping Green upright in the pocket was a key of emphasis this week for coach Sam Pittman.
“I think Taylen’s got to be better, and he’ll tell you that," Pittman said earlier this week. "We’ve got to be better around him. Our protection game is not very good right now, and it’s not necessarily getting beat 1-on-1. It’s, again, not blocking the five most dangerous in a five-man protection. Not holding up at tight end when they’re in protection, and not blocking well at running back when they’re in protection.”