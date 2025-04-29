Greenwood's Archer makes commitment for 2026 college future
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback fans won't be happy with the news Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer has committed to a college that doesn't wear red.
Considering he's only about an hour away from campus, he was projected by most as being a lock to end up with the Hogs. They've been doing that since he was in the seventh grade.
Archer told Hayes Fawcett of On3 he was committing to Central Florida and first-year coach Scott Frost, returning to the place he had big-time success before an ill-fated venture at Nebraska.
How hard he was recruited by Bobby Petrino for his offense will remain a mystery for awhile. For whatever reasons, he picked the Golden Knights.
Archers, a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder is the No. 560 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 33 quarterback and No. 7 recruit in the state of Arkansas.
He had previously named his top seven schools of SMU, UCF, Louisville, Appalachian State, Missouri, Arkansas and Ole Miss making the cut.
Decisions on commitments at those other schools may have influenced Archer's decision. Arkansas already has a committed quarterback for the 2026 class in Jayvon Gilmore from Gaffney, S.C. He is a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder that has the size Petrino prefers.
Archer has won back-to-back state titles with the Bulldogs with 26 straight wins. He was the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas.
He completed a national record 81.5% of his passes for 3,880 yards, 57 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions last season. For good measure he added 795 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.
What this means for the Hogs is far from certain. The commitment is non-binding and some people say the commitment when the real recruiting starts for high school players.
The Razorbacks are currently 16th in the country in 247Sports' Composite Rankings, but it's early in the process and some schools ask recruits to not publish commitments. As I said before, that's when other schools use that as a vetting process to find people they want to get.
With the transfer portal these days, it's long odds Archer would finish his career there. Too many factors come into play these days affecting that, but Hog fans have been thinking it was a very good chance he would pick Fayetteville.
For now that's not the plan. It could change, however.
The Hogs currently have 12 players committed for the 2026 class.
2026 Razorback Recruits
• Colton Yarbrough (6-5, 242), 4-star edge Rrusher, Durant, Okla.
• Adam Auston (6-1, 200), 3-star safety, Lawton, Okla.
• Dequane Prevo (5-10, 160), 3-star athlete, Texarkana, Texas
• Ari Slocum (6-3, 309), 3-star defensive linemen, Farmerville, La.
• Tay Lockett (5-10.5, 170), 3-star safety, University City, San Diego, Calif.
• Jalon Copeland (6-1, 185), 3-star cornerback, Valdosta, Ga.
• Kyndrick Williams (6-0, 195), 3-star safety, Fayetteville, Ark.
• Kade Bush (6-4, 220), 3-star tight end, Chanhassen, Minn.
• Tucker Young (6-4, 300), 3-star offensive tackle, Hot Springs, Ark., Lakeside
• Carnell Jackson (6-3, 318), 3-star defensive lineman, Auburn, Ala.
• Jack Duckworth (5-11, 170), 3-star cornerback, Rockwall, Texas