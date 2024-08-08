Gregory: "Never Thought About Going Anywhere Else" During CFB Career
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When defensive tackle Eric Gregory signed with Arkansas in 2019 he was sold a bag of spoiled goods. A year later, he helped the Razorbacks pickup its third victory in SEC play as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
A few injuries kept Gregory off the field over the past two seasons which hurt his development. When players have an easy way out via the transfer portal it would have been easy for the Memphis native to up and leave Arkansas for a fresh start. However, he stuck it out to complete the process.
"I really never thought about going anywhere else," Gregory said. "My mindset is I'm going to stick it out wherever I'm at. Going somewhere else was never my mindset."
"I didn't expect to be here this long but that's life. Injuries and a lot of stuff happened. So I'm here, I'm glad to be here."
The Razorbacks have experienced a fair share of ups and downs throughout Gregory's previous five years. Three seasons with seven losses are arguably tough to swallow but two bowl wins and a 9-win season can't be understated.
Like Farmer's Insurance motto: 'We've learned a thing or two because we've seen a thing or two." Gregory's experience should prove valuable to a Razorbacks team littered with college veterans and talented young players.
Having a reenergized Gregory should bode well for a defensive line considered the team's deepest position group on the team.
"The first couple of seasons [at Arkansas] were kind of hard," Gregor said. "I came from a high school that pretty much won a lot of games. So coming in and losing, I mean, that messed up a lot of guys pshyche a bit."
"I just wanted to win and get better. So, I tried to come in every year and perfect my craft. Just from the team in 2019 to this team the improvement is huge. I see a lot of competitiveness from the offense, from the defense. i feel like we're working and getting better everyday."
The mostly cliche statement of a team's oldest player being the leader of the team or having respect of teammates is often looked over. This Razorbacks team has seen a lot of highs and lows and Gregory, likely more than any other player on the roster, wants to get back to its winning ways.
"I feel like this year, [Gregory] has really opened up more,' Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson said following Wednesday's practice. "He's always been a leader by example but this year he's being a lot more vocal than I've ever seen him."
"He's really taking on a leadership role and that's playing a big part in the defense. With him being one of the older guys, or the oldest guy on the defense, everybody respects him. He knows what it takes and knows how to get the job done."
Gregory enters his sixth collegiate seasons with this being considered his 'super' senior year. Through his first five seasons, he's played in 49 games with 93 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one interception.
HOGS FEED:
• In the SEC: once potential Razorback suffers injury with Longhorns
• Razorback sets new Olympic Record, strikes gold in Paris
• All agree: Razorbacks' underrated player on defensive front
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook