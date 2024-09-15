Hogs' Defensive Lineman Knocking Heads with UAB Players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The best part of Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson's head-knocking with UAB on Saturday is everybody is still walking. There were a couple of moments that caused everyone some pause, though.
In the second quarter, Blazers wide receiver Brandon Buckhalter had his helmet ripped off by Razoracks linebacker Xavian Sorey, then the hard-charging Jackson came in contact with his head. He landed on his head and neck. A scary few moments followed with Buckhalter getting a ride to the hospital.
Media reports said the injured receiver was released from Washington Regional Medical Center and was able to fly back with the team after the Hogs won a 37-27 game.
Later in the game, Jackson was coming off the edge at UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno and his helmet came off as he was getting off a blocker and had committed. He came into contact with the head and neck area, but that one didn't result in any damage.
"You know, I don't know what the injury was," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said later. "I don't know, but I know I have and will continue to pray for the young man. I don't know what the injury was. I didn't talk to Coach after the game about it. I should have, and I did not."
The best news in all that, obviously, is nobody was seriously injured. But it was a scary sight to see.
The Razorbacks will open SEC play at Auburn on Saturday in a game ESPN has settled on a 2:30 p.m. start.
