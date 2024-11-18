Hogs Have Inched Forward, Need More to Be Competitive SEC Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are reports out there that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman should return for a sixth season unless an utter collapse happens against Louisiana Tech next Saturday.
How Razorback fans feel about running back the show for another season are likely mixed considering Arkansas' ability to truly compete in the SEC. Should the Razorbacks brass choose to continue down this path they will be embracing mediocrity which is exactly what was prevented until it left the Southwest Conference.
Wins over non-.500 teams
Arkansas has been good to very good against teams without winning records this season. Matter of fact, they have just one victory over an opponent with a .500 record which happened to be then No. 4 Tennessee (8-2) at home.
The Razorbacks other wins have come against UAPB (3-8), UAB (2-8), Auburn (4-6) and Mississippi State (2-8) which are all a combined 11-30 overall this season. So, Pittman's team has beaten who they needed to and haven't had any inexcusable losses at this point.
No one realized that the most seasoned group in college football in Oklahoma State would be dreadful this year after making it to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2023. The Cowboys were picked to finish third in the conference behind Utah and Kansas State but have fallen on hard times with seven straight losses after a 3-0 start.
Looking back, Arkansas should have won that game with ease but like most losses this season a lack of execution and an absurd turnover margin reared its head as the Razorbacks committed three to the Cowboys one. The Hogs have given up 13 turnovers in its five losses against one takeaway which is a very thin line between wins and losses.
Record in one possession games
Pittman's trend in winning close games has grown larger in his fifth season with a 1-2 mark including a 7-16 record in such games since 2020. The Tennessee game did a lot from a momentum standpoint but that didn't last long as Arkansas came out of its bye week to a 34-10 loss to LSU and a 63-31 shellacking to Ole Miss.
Home conference games since 2022
At one time the Razorbacks had a very favorable homefield advantage at Razorback Stadium. Former SEC quarterbacks have told stories about how hard it was to communicate with teammates and coaches due to a wild atmosphere.
While the fans still bring it, (just look how many false starts LSU had recently), the Razorbacks haven't brought the juice nearly as much in recent years. Arkansas' home record in conference games since its loss to Alabama in 2022 has left much to be desired.
In SEC games, Arkansas is now 2-8 in this stretch and have been out-scored a whopping 322-175. That's basically an average score of 32-17 including five losses by 21 or more points.
This trend didn't start with Pittman though as Arkansas has been since 2013 with a 23-6 mark against non-conference opponents and 11-28 versus SEC teams. From 1998-2011, the Razorbacks were nearly unbeatable at home against non-conference teams at 24-2 and held a respectable 24-18 mark in SEC games.
Truly Falling Behind on NIL?
From the outside looking in, it has always seemed like Arkansas was against NIL in the purpose it has been used for since its inception in 2021. Instead of embracing it like Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee have, the Razorbacks' leadership have fought for legislation and guidance instead of 'pay for play'.
With profit sharing on its way, Arkansas and Florida seem to be putting all its cards in that basket to ensure players are paid instead of primarily through collectives. If the Razorback athletics department truly wants to compete, it must encourage donors to open up their pocketbooks to fund a competitive football team by doing something fans can be encouraged by.
High IQ players that won't commit 17 turnovers in a season have a price and that doesn't come down to coaching. There's enough X's and O's on both sides of the football to field a competitive SEC team right now but mistakes are costly and is the fine line of wins and losses this season.
Not a single word has been spoken about clock mismanagement nor has Pittman said he didn't know what to do in a situation, which is a result of having good coaches around him and being confident in his role. It'll likely be costly if the Razorbacks decide to move on from its head coach after the season with money becoming harder to come by these days.
It could cost up to $15 million to truly compete in the SEC moving forward. That means the Razorbacks' big money boosters will either be forced to pay up to field a winner or decide mediocrity is the better route to go.