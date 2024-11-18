New Financial Landscape Makes Firing Coaches Little Tougher
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering Arkansas still has a legitimate shot at finishing 7-5 this season, any talk of dumping Sam Pittman is a waste of time. Besides, these days there's another factor nobody wants to talk about.
If you're surprised to hear that, you haven't been paying attention. In keeping with the time-honored traditions of the Razorbacks Lunatic Fringe fans, any loss brings out some cries and a couple in a row or a bad loss will have banners flying and signs going up.
That's exactly what happened over the weekend with the electronic sign some idiot put up before the Texas game Saturday. Some found it that hard to complain after the game went about as expected and the Longhorns won in Fayetteville ... again.
The bigger question is exactly who would pay the amount required to make a change. Despite what a lot of folks want to think, Hunter Yurachek and the boys over at the Razorback Foundation aren't working with unlimited amounts of cash. Probably not that much just sitting around.
Just add up the cost of Pittman's buyout, paying off the assistant coaches, then paying the exit fee for any coach the fans would accept to leave his job and it all adds up. Don't use the excuse those are mitigated by them getting other jobs. They've been to court a few times with a couple of previous coaches arguing over all that.
Now it appears we have schools having to pay a percentage of what they bring in directly to the players. It's kinda like a student working at Walmart and his pay is a fixed cut of what the store (or company) brings in and if you want more, you go to a bigger store.
With all of these contracts that have gotten a little crazy with the guaranteed money, there will be a ceiling. There's only so much paying somebody to not work for you that finance people will put up with before throwing a fit. We may be getting close to that in the world of college sports.
There are rumblings throughout the football community it's why some schools are sticking with coaches beyond the point most fans embrace. The bottom line is the bottom line. That may be the situation Arkansas finds itself in these days. There are similar feelings at other schools I've heard about.
Besides, what do Razorback fans want to happen? This is not a football program that has been consistently above a 6-7 win team for decades. There will be the exception in there but they have never won an SEC championship or a national championship.
Then there is this even bigger question hanging out there. Who could Arkansas get if they fired Pittman that would do better, guaranteed?
Bobby Petrino's not in that category, despite what a lot of folks around here keep trying to tell themselves. Yes, he had a couple of successful years with the Hogs over a decade ago, but the rules and landscape of everything are different now. Plus, he's older and has grandkids he enjoys spending time with that would be reduced dramatically.
Besides, he can make over $1 million a year and not have the responsibility of being the face of a program. At a certain point after you get past 60 years of age, the thought usually hits of what can you buy that you want for that extra money you can't get with what you make. Especially when the stress of that extra money is factored into the equation.
Successful coaches at other places say nice things about Arkansas (they aren't going to throw it under the bus), but it's a completely different consideration when your paycheck is floating in the hands of the caliber of players you can get. That's ultimately what it comes down to in college football.
Besides, do you expect billionnaires keep paying to make you happy for something they don't control and isn't the biggest thing in their life? Trust me, the billion-dollar companies have more important things to worry about than Razorback fans.
Before wanting to send Pittman to Lake Hamilton, just think about all that. Then consider you could be in worse shape with a coach that really doesn't want to be here. Just think about it.