Arkansas Suffers Historic Loss to UCLA Bruins
LOS ANGELES — Arkansas suffered a 101-52 loss against No. 5 UCLA as part of a return trip for the Razorbacks in a home-and-home between the two schools after the teams squared off in Fayetteville last year.
Arkansas hung in with the Bruins for the first five minutes of the game, who had a considerable size advantage with the 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts and 6-foot-4 Angela Dugalic. The Bruins used that extra length to get 65 total rebounds and 29 boards on the offensive glass. Arkansas was held to just 27 total rebounds.
After Arkansas cut the deficit to just six at 20-14 in the first quarter, UCLA finished the half on a 37-11 run to lead 57-25 at the break.
It is the worst loss of a Mike Neighbors coached team at Arkansas. The final losing margin of 49 points breaks the previous record of 46 (89-43) set in Neighbors' first year against Arizona State. The Razorbacks narrowly avoided the worst loss in program history (54, 82-28, vs. Louisiana Tech in 1978).
UCLA was led by Timea Gardiner, who's seven threes led to a game-high 23 points. The Bruins had four players with over 15 points including Gardiner, Dugalic, Betts and Janiah Barker.
The Razorbacks were led by Izzy Higginbottom with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting. The team shot just 29% from the field overall (18-of-63), including 19% from beyond the arc (7-for-39).
The Hogs return to Bud Walton Arena to take on Oral Roberts 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.