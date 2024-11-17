Razorbacks Can See Against CFP Contenders Where They Stand
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is a sneaky guess Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did about what he needed to do for a 20-10 win Saturday afternoon. There wasn't any need for style points.
All of that had been taken care of in the first half when Arkansas found out just how woefully undermanned they are against the Longhorns. It's self-gratifying to point out the two turnovers being the difference, but there was an awful lot more to it than that.
Just look at the first half. Texas's defense, ranked near the top in college football, was simply doing about what they wanted to do. Despite what many Hogs' fans wouldn't want to believe, Sarkisian has as good of a reputation as an offensive designer of plays as Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. He also has a championship ring for doing it.
The first touchdown, a 20-yard pass to Matthew Golden who was nearly in a different zip code than Doneiko Slaughter, was a desiged play where the Longhorns had two receivers on the right side and the Hogs had three defensive backs.
Arkansas' defenders were confused at the snap of the ball or didn't communicate and Golden was wide open. Petrino has a lot of plays designed like that. Teams the Longhorns have left to play will put that one in the preparation plan.
Sarkisian discovered he didn't have to show everything in his massive playbook. The Razorbacks never led and once they were down two scores couldn't get it close enough to cause any panic with Texas. The Longhorns' basic plays were producing enough and a lot of it was being caused because they simply had better players.
But now that the Razorbacks won't face anybody nearly as good as Texas the rest of the way and nobody's contending for a playoff position, they should match up a little better.
Louisiana Tech shouldn't be a problem this weekend and a chance to get some players dinged-up fixed a little bit. Let's not start guaranteeing anything, but the Bulldogs aren't as good as the Liberty team Hugh Freeze brought in a couple of years ago and won.
Then there's Missouri after Thanksgiving. The Tigers have skidding right out of playoff consideration after a 34-30 loss to South Carolina. Considering, though, the way the Missouri has dominated this series since coming into the SEC, it could be a final game that comes down to who wants it more.
That game can also determine if the Razorbacks get to play a bowl game somewhere other than Birmingham or Memphis. Assuming they win over Louisiana Tech, a seventh win would set them up for Memphis or Nashville. Only six might land them in Birmingham.
But after losing to teams in the playoff consideration now like Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Texas, plus a win over a Tennessee team reeling from a loss to Georgia, there is a clear path to getting in that talk very soon.
It sill come down to how well Pittman can round up players. When a Texas corner back picked up a blocker and tackled a Razorbacks' ball-carrier at the same time, that's a quality player. For Arkansas to be in playoff discussions, they've got to get better players.