Hogs Jump Into Mix for All-American Transfer Tight End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shortly after the FCS National Championship game was over, Montana State tight end Rohan Jones entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Thursday morning, he announced via his X account. The Bobcats finished 2024 as runner-up's after losing to North Dakota State on Monday night 35-32.
Once Jones announced his intention to transfer, he was contacted almost immediately by Arkansas and ended up with an offer along with others from Wake Forest, Louisiville, Kentucky, Houston and UCLA, The 6-foot-3, 235 pound tight caught 30 passes for 470 yards and nine touchdowns this season and earned FCS All-American honorable mention by Associated Press voters.
Jones, a native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, began his career at Maine where he caught 31 passes for 363 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons. He is the third player from Montana State to enter the portal since the national title game.
Arkansas has took a blended approach when it comes to additions out of the portal as its top 10-12 commitments have college playing experience. Then, added several depth pieces along with four true and redshirt freshman.
The Razorbacks are in need of at least one tight end after the roster became depleted with Luke Hasz transferring to Ole Miss, Ty Washington to Notre Dame and Var'Keyes Gumms headed to UAB. Blocking tight end Andreas Paaske returns for another year, Shamar Easter will be a redshirt sophomore and Jaden Platt joined the program after transferring in early December from Texas A&M.
Arkansas' current transfer haul ranks No. 14 overall and No. 9 in the SEC, according to 247sports team rankings. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, receivers coach Ronnie Fouch and tight ends coach Morgan Turner have targeted a wide variety of pass catchers since the portal started and have pulled in former top-50 prospect Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State), Ismael Cisse (Stanford), Kam Shanks (UAB) and O'Mega Blake (Charlotte) in hopes to improve their a room that dropped 16 passes in 2024.
In Petrino's season calling plays, the Razorbacks were one of the most explosive units in college football this season averaging 456 yards of total offense which was good for No. 10 nationally. Arkansas produced 246 plays that exceeded 10 yards (No. 2), 76 that went for 20+ yards (No. 14) and one of six power conference programs with four or more plays of 70+ yards.