Razorbacks' Starting Defensive End to Enter Transfer Portal
Starting defensive lineman Nico Davillier intends to leave Arkansas' football and enter the transfer portal Monday, it was announced on X.
Davillier's agent told On3sports that the Hogs will lose one of the key returning members of their defense. He's a former 4-star recruit from Maumelle, Ark., who signed with the Razorbacks over Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, Nebraska and others.
The 6-4, 271-pounder registered 23 tackles this season, including one sack. He didn't play against Louisiana Tech or Missouri, the last two games of the regular season. The announced reason was a knee injury.
Razorbacks Transfer Board (16)
• QB Malachi Singleton (RS FR)
• WR Isaiah Sategna (RS SO)
• WR Davion Dozier (RS FR)
• WR Jaedon Wilson (RS JR)
• TE Luke Hasz (SO)
• TE Var’Keyes Gumms (RS JR)
• TE Ty Washington (RS SO)
• OG Patrick Kutas (JR)
• OG Joshua Braun (SR)
• OL Amaury Wiggins (RS JR)
• LS Eli Stein (JR)
• CB Dallas Young (RS FR)
• CB Jaylon Braxton (SO)
• DE Nico Davillier (JR)
• LB Carson Dean (RS FR)
• LB Alex Sanford (SO)