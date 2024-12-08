Welcome to Hogs' Thiero-Davis Show, a Big Hit in Second Half
FAYETTEVILLE - Adou Thiero, welcome to celebrity status as one of the rising stars in college basketball. Quite the change from his first two years at Kentucky, when he sat a lot and didn't play well when given ample opportunities.
Johnell "Nelly" Davis, welcome back. The grad transfer was sensational while leading Florida Atlantic to the Final Four two years ago and is the only player to score at least 25 points, grab 10 rebounds and get 5 assists and 5 steals in an NCAA game.
Since coming to Arkansas this season as one of the top two portal transfers, Davis has looked a bit tentative, somewhat lost at times, and only occasionally flashed the multitude of skills that will make him one of the Razorbacks' key players as this season plays out.
Davis and Thiero were both at their best while fueling an extended spurt that carried Arkansas to a 75-60 victory over Texas-San Antonio at Bud Walton Arena Saturday afternoon. The listless Hogs trailed by five at halftime after leading by five earlier in the first half.
Hogs sophomore guard DJ Wagner lit the spark with a 3-pointer just four seconds before halftime and the entire team came out energized to start the second stanza -- led by Thiero and Davis. Thiero (nine points) and Davis (eight) netted 17 of Arkansas' 21 points to open the half as the home team got the crowd involved and stole the fight from the pesky Roadrunners.
To start the second half:
* Thieo traditonal three-point play (Davis assist)
* Thiero blocks UTSA shot
* Thiero scores on rebound (Davis tipped to him)
* Davis 3-pointer on fast break (Boogie Fland assist)
* Davis drives for two
* Wagner drives for two
* Jonas Aidoo two free throws
* Thiero two free throws
* Davis 3-pointer
* Thiero two free throws
* UTSA wonders about the post-game meal
That ended a 24-6 spurt that began with Wagner's 3 to end the first half and covered 8 minutes, 17 seconds. That gave the Hogs a 10-point lead that peaked at 67-51.
In the second half, Thiero scored 17 points and Davis 11. They finished with 26 and 13, respectively, the only Hogs in double figures.
Why, though, did the Hogs trail at halftime? Here's four reasons:
* No Zvonimir Ivisic as the Hogs' 7-foot-2 center sat with an ankle injury.
* Fland, the team's second-leading scorer at 15 a game, failed to score in the first half and didn't until 9:50 remained.
* The Hogs, 7-2, didn't respect what is now a 3-5 UTSA team which lost by 17 to Little Rock and 14 to Troy, teams Arkansas beat by 12 and 16, respectively.
* This was a "trap game" for the Hogs, coming between a last-second win at Miami Tuesday and a marquee game against Michigan Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.
Hogs coach John Calipari wasn't thrilled with many aspects of the game but is well aware that Thiero has led the Hogs in scoring six times and has five games with at least 23 points. He also praised Davis and Wagner -- two of the most selfless players on the roster.
"Nellie, second half play ... you're starting to see him," Calipari said. "He’s going to just keep coming into his own. He’s physical. Proud of him. Proud of D.J.
"D.J. did good stuff today. D.J. doesn’t care how he’s playing. He plays to win. Nellie’s kind of the same way."
Trevon Brazile, who had two monster dunks and a steal midway through the second half, was asked about Thiero, the 6-foot-8 muscleman who takes on all comers at the rim.
"We’ve been seeing that the whole summer. Him dominating," Brazile said. "Dominating in practice and coach pushing him. This is just a reflection of the work he’s done this summer and him trusting the coaches."
Jonas Aidoo, the 6-foot-11 center who transferred from Tennessee, made his first start and logged 27 encouraging minutes. He'd only played 43 in five games while sitting out two others. He had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks to go with a steal -- reminiscent of why he was first-team All-SEC and on the SEC All-Defensive team last year.
Aidoo said the Hogs aren't surprised by Thiero's team-best 18.6 scoring average because "We see it every day. We know he can do it. We tell him, you’ve got to knock them free throws down. That’s 30 points he’s leaving on the board, but he’s getting his confidence. He’s very strong. Physical driver."
Thiero, who is shooting just 67% from the charity stripe, is making 61% of his shots from the field. But he drained 8 of 10 freebies Saturday, and made all seven in the second half.
Brazile was asked about Davis' ability to add to the Arkansas offense. The 6-foot-4 guard tallied his baker's dozen points on an economical seven shots and made 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"We all know how well he can shoot it, so I mean it’s just him doing it in the game and having the confidence to do it in the game," Brazile said. "But when he’s shooting it like that, it spreads the defense out and adds another 3-ball threat."