Davis' Performance Against Missouri is First by Hog in 20 Years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "Victory is sweetest when you've known defeat," according to Malcolm Forbes and that's definitely been the story of Arkansas' season to this point.
The Razorbacks haven't quite lived up to expectations but tonight's 92-85 victory over No. 15 Missouri could finally be this teams' breakthrough moment.
Senior guard Johnell Davis didn't start his season off with any resemblance to how he played during his final two seasons at Florida Atlantic but he is coming alive just in time to make a push for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Davis' 18 points, four assists, four steals and two rebound performance against Missouri continues in a stretch of ball that coincides with Arkansas' turnaround in conference play.
The Razorbacks are now 4-4 over its past eight games with him leading the team in scoring with 15 per game.
His defense has been an underrated part of his game since coming transferring in as he not only sticks to his man like glue but also forces turnovers averaging three steals over Arkansas' eight game stretch.
He possesses a natural feel to impact passing lanes and trajectories while also picking the offensive player's pocket to convert turnovers into points.
"Defense is our main focus right now," Davis said after the Missouri victory. "Once we play defense, the offense will come easier. Turnovers, get out in transition and get fastbreak points. "
Calipari's team struggled early on in league games with an 0-5 record including a couple of home heartbreakers to Ole Miss and Florida. Somehow, he kept encouraging his team to hold onto the rope and its paying off.
"They're trying to figure out who they are," Calipari said of his team Saturday. "It's hard to be aggressive when you're in your own space. When you're in our space, you can go do whatever you're doing. You know how we want you to play. Go play. You're going to make mistakes."
After losing two straight on the road against top-10 opponents, Davis and his backcourt teammates could've folded up when things didn't go well in the first half.
Calipari commended his team's effort in diving for loose balls and forcing Missouri to play out of control after halftime.
"Go to the next play," Calipari said of the Razorbacks' mentality. "Keep going, but you're into us scrap, effort and diving and doing it. We had guys playing not to lose [against Texas A&M and Auburn]. You got to play to win. You got to stay aggressive."
Arkansas scored 30 points off Missouri's 18 turnovers with many of those being forced by Davis. His ability to lockdown on the perimeter in the second half helped his team slow the Tigers down after making eight shots beyond the arc in the first half.
During the second half, Missouri started off 0-of-6 from three as Davis and his teammates made a concerted effort to limit its opponent's ability to get loose in the halfcourt. Three of the Tigers' makes came in the final four minutes while in desperation mode.
There will be four more regular season opportunities for Arkansas to improve its conference record beginning with Texas Wednesday night inside Bud Walton Arena.