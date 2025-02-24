Davis' Performance Against Missouri is First by Hog in 20 Years

Johnell Davis is the 4th @RazorbackMBB player since 1996-97 to get 18+ points, 4+ assists and 4+ steals in a game against an @AP_Top25 team (joining Jannero Pargo, Ronnie Brewer and Nick Smith Jr.) - and first in that time span to do so in a win vs a Top 25 team. https://t.co/JiUOmErzO8